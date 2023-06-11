The Argentine Professional League is coming to an end, but on this 20th day it will have a unique feature because there will be no game on this Sunday, June 11. Here is everything you need to know:
Why won’t there be football?
Because the Final of the U-20 World Cup will be played at the Estadio Único Diego Armando Maradona de la Plata. After Indonesia fell, FIFA granted the AFA the privilege of being able to host a final on time, which is why, being the most important event of the weekend, they want to give it such importance.
What categories are also affected?
Nor will there be matches in any of the promotion categories organized by AFA, be it the First National, the First B, the First C and the First D.
When will these dates be recovered?
No category of Argentine soccer will have assigned matches this Sunday, so the 14 First Division matches will be played between Friday the 9th, Saturday the 10th, Monday the 12th and Tuesday
June 13, respectively.
“On Sunday, June 11, there is no LPF date because the final of the Under 20 World Cup is played and due to the hierarchy and visibility that our football means at an international level, it was decided to focus that event in support of the category and the importance of such a show”, remarked the official account.
In addition, not only will the Final be played between Uruguay and Italy, we will also have the match for third and fourth place in the World Cup between Israel and South Korea.
How has Argentina been in this U-20 World Cup?
The reality is that the Argentine team has not had a course in this World Cup as expected. She was eliminated at the first exchange in the round of 16 of the competition.
