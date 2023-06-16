The Professional Football League (LPF) is entering its definition stage after 20 games played with Martin Demichelis’s River Plate as the leader with 44 units being Talleres de Cordoba and Rúben Darío Insúa’s San Lorenzo the closest pursuers at 4 and 7 units respectively.
Now, this coming weekend, the action will stop and we will tell you the details.
Why are there LPF matches next weekend?
This is because the FIFA Date for the month of June is being played and the players are loaned out to their respective teams to play these matches. FIFA has said that during these periods domestic tournaments have to be stopped.
What categories are also affected?
On this occasion, only the Professional Football League (LPF) is affected by this “stop” since the other divisions will have competition and action this weekend, especially on Saturday since Father’s Day is celebrated on Sunday in Argentina .
Why are matches being played this weekend?
Three matches will be played: Unión vs Lanús, Racing vs Vélez and River vs Defensa y Justicia. These were postponed due to different circumstances that led to suspending the meetings and rescheduling them. The peculiarity is that the match between the Millionaire and the Halcón de Varela was suspended when they were playing 25 minutes of the first half.
More news from the Argentine National Team and all its news on this FIFA Date of the month of June:
How did the Argentine National Team do in the matches corresponding to the FIFA Date?
The world champions faced Australia and defeated them 2-0 with goals from Lionel Messi and Germán Pezzella. They will close their participation in this special day of meetings when they play with Indonesia next Monday
