Because of the exodus that is being experienced the state of Californialocated on the west coast of USAa website specializing in personal finances revealed the reason why More and more rich young people are leaving the region to move to other states in the country.

Despite the attractions that the Golden State has, with an active nightlife and natural wonders in its landscapes, not all people are happy with their life there. The situation mainly affects the young people from wealthy homesof which 9,181 left the state in recent yearsunderstanding the most of any state in the countryaccording to a report published by the website SmartAsset.

According to the study’s lead author, Jaclyn DeJohn, young people from wealthy homes have “more disposable income and economic freedom than their average counterparts, so Its impact on local economies can be enormous.“. In the report entitled “Where wealthy millennials are moving“DeJohn said that when young people decide to move, “their disproportionate economic power also goes with them.”

Through analysis of tax returns from households between the ages of 26 and 45 who make more than $200,000 a year, the website found that California had an entry of 14,139 wealthy millennial households and an exit of 23,320 high-income millennial householdswhile a total of 589,524 millennial households filed tax returns reporting income of more than US$200,000 per year. Thus, the The following states comprise the most sought-after destinations for wealthy young people in the United States:

Florida Texas North Carolina Colorado Tennessee South Carolina Georgia Arizona Idaho Snowfall

The US states that lost the most upper-class youth

Using the method mentioned above, the website determined that the following states of the United States are those who lost more upper-class youth in recent years: