According to the study’s lead author, Jaclyn DeJohn, young people from wealthy homes have “more disposable income and economic freedom than their average counterparts, so Its impact on local economies can be enormous.“. In the report entitled “Where wealthy millennials are moving“DeJohn said that when young people decide to move, “their disproportionate economic power also goes with them.”
Through analysis of tax returns from households between the ages of 26 and 45 who make more than $200,000 a year, the website found that California had an entry of 14,139 wealthy millennial households and an exit of 23,320 high-income millennial householdswhile a total of 589,524 millennial households filed tax returns reporting income of more than US$200,000 per year. Thus, the The following states comprise the most sought-after destinations for wealthy young people in the United States:
- Florida
- Texas
- North Carolina
- Colorado
- Tennessee
- South Carolina
- Georgia
- Arizona
- Idaho
The US states that lost the most upper-class youth
Using the method mentioned above, the website determined that the following states of the United States are those who lost more upper-class youth in recent years:
- California
- New York
- Illinois
- Massachusetts
- Pennsylvania
- Minnesota
- Louisiana
- Washington
- Michigan
- Missouri
