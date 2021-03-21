Some of those who received the second dose of the Corona vaccine complained of stronger symptoms compared to what they felt when they received the first dose, which many doctors reassured about and explained it scientifically.

Experts in the health sector say that the symptoms resulting from receiving the Corona vaccine, which range from pain in the arm to headache and nausea, are a sign that the second dose is effectively doing its job.

American Christine Choi, a nursing researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that she had a fever after receiving the second dose of the Corona vaccine, but she confirmed that the effects soon disappeared.

“I am very grateful that I got the vaccine, and I’m enjoying that protection, and I really want to see this opportunity available to everyone,” said Choi.

And with more Americans queuing up to get the vaccine against Corona, some are concerned about the side effects of the second dose, which tends to be stronger than the first.

But experts say the symptoms, which range from inflammation of the arm to headache and nausea, are a sign that the second dose is doing its job as a result of the immune system’s response, thus providing long-term protection against the virus.

The United States has authorized the use of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and each of them requires taking two doses, 3 or 4 weeks apart.

There is no difference between the first and second dose, as they are both completely identical. However, the first dose simply preps the immune system so that it is ready to trigger a more powerful response when the time for the second dose comes.

“The second dose is just an amplification, enlargement, or expansion of the first dose,” said infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, Diane Griffin.

Common side effects from the vaccine include pain, redness, and swelling in the arm that receives the injection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States.

The usual side effects include fatigue, headache, muscle aches, chills, fever and nausea.

Child infectious disease expert Grace Lee at the Stanford Center for Child Health said that if you don’t experience side effects, it’s “absolutely fine … your body is still doing its job.” “Not everyone who has had a reaction has a reaction,” she added.