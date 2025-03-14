The role that DGT traffic signals play is essential for road safety. The main function of these is to warn about possible dangers that provide very useful information to drivers and set a series of standards.

In Spain, there is a wide variety regarding the shape and color of these traffic signals, each having a specific purpose. For example, those that have a triangular form indicate danger, while circulars point to the existence of some prohibition or obligation.

However, an issue that generates a lot of curiosity among drivers and users that circulate on Spanish roads is the reason why the signals of the highways and highways aremostly, Blue.

The reason

Blue signals They are not limited only to mandatory indications, but also have an informative function. These signals are subdivided into several categories, among which are the general indications, those of lanes, the service, the guidance, the complementary panels and other specific signals.

The general indications signals are responsible for providing basic information on the road, such as specific restrictions or speed limits. For its part, those of lanes, as its name indicates, help the driver identify the proper use of each lane. In the case of service, its function is none other than to inform about the location of rest areas, gas stations and other essential services for travelers.

As for complementary panels and guidance signals, the former offer additional information that can be relevant in specific situations, such as adverse climatic conditions or temporary restrictions. On the other hand, the second, are crucial to guide drivers to their destinations, include indications on exits, distances to key points or directions towards nearby cities.

The blue color in this type of signals does not correspond to a random choice, but has been chosen for its ability to transmit calm and claritysomething that facilitates its rapid identification by drivers.

Besides, Its clear differentiation with respect to the prohibitive red color allows a visual categorization of the signals That appear on the most effective road, something especially important on highways, where drivers move at high speeds.

Therefore, nothing is chosen at random. The design of traffic signals, including their color and shape, Responds to Ergonomics and Visual Psychology. In the case of blue signals, its main objective is to ensure that informative and mandatory indications are easy to recognize, thus reducing the risk of accident.