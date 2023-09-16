MUNICH — For decades, the phrase “Made in Germany” denoted cutting-edge automotive technology and design. But now German automakers are falling behind in the global race to produce more electric vehicles (EVs), and some executives are using a new slogan to describe how quickly they need to catch up: “Chinese speed.”

The term reflects the rapid transformation of the Chinese automobile industry into a battery-powered vehicle giant. And that speed was on display this month at IAA Mobility, a huge auto show in Munich, where newcomers from China stole the show.

BYD, a Chinese all-electric automaker that overtook Volkswagen as the best-selling brand in China this year, unveiled a sleek new sedan and sport utility vehicle to applause from a crowd.

“I think Europeans are quite fearful of how the Chinese will perform in Europe,” said Matthias Schmidt, an independent analyst in Berlin.

The fair came at a precarious time for the German automobile industry, the largest in Europe, and for the German economy. German shipowners, once a fundamental driver of the country’s economy, have become a liability. In June, production in the automotive industry contracted 3.5 percent compared to the previous month, weighing on the Country’s overall industrial production, which decreased 1.5 percent.

The slowdown extends beyond automakers. Economic output in Germany is stagnating, burdened by the high cost of energy and raw materials, a lingering effect of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

Prominent German companies, including Volkswagen and chemical giant BASF, have delayed expansion plans or announced they will build in regions with attractive incentives, such as China and North America. High inflation is eroding Germans’ purchasing power and contributing to pessimism.

One of the main factors that worries companies in Germany is the price of energy.

After Moscow stopped the flow of natural gas to Germany a year ago as a result of Berlin’s support for Ukraine, the price of gas quadrupled, forcing many companies to cut production. Although prices have fallen, they are still almost double what they were in 2021.

The effect has cost companies that require large amounts of energy, such as chemical manufacturers, a sense of security for long-term planning, a survey of companies showed. This concern is causing many German industrial companies to reconsider their investments. Earlier this year, Volkswagen abandoned plans to build a second battery factory in Germany.

The company is building a battery factory in Salzgitter, Germany and another in Valencia, Spain. This spring, Volkswagen announced that it had chosen Ontario, Canada for its first battery plant outside Europe, attracted by lucrative incentives and industrial energy prices about a third cheaper than in Germany.

Reducing energy prices by just 1 cent per kilowatt-hour can translate into an annual cost difference of up to 100 million euros when producing batteries for electric vehicles, said Oliver Blume, CEO of Volkswagen.

“If we look at the prices we are currently offered in North America or in other regions of the world, Germany is very distant,” Blume said.

Volkswagen is taking steps to improve its position in China. Last month, it announced it would invest $700 million for a nearly 5 percent stake in XPeng, a Chinese startup that makes electric vehicles, in an effort to help it meet the demands of the Chinese market.

But now Chinese automakers have their eyes set on Europe, where gasoline-powered cars will be banned within 12 years.

Ferdinand Dudenhöffer, director of the Automotive Research Center in Duisburg, Germany, described this year’s auto show as a “Zeitenwende,” or turning point.

“A Zeitenwende, which sees Europe becoming an interesting market for Chinese electric vehicles,” he said. “The competition will be tougher.”

By: MELISSA EDDY