The fall of the labor and recreational cannabis reforms in Congress lies more in their relevance than in power struggles or in a bad environment created by the media or businessmen. Why were they victims of operation turtle? Was the debacle solely due to political litigation, or were there serious objections to both initiatives?

Both reforms were problematic. The labor one did not benefit the workers, and the recreational one threatened those who needed the most recreation, the children and the minor adolescents.

Let’s start with work. Early in the debate, the Labor Market Analysis Group of Banco de la República said that the reform raised wage costs between 3% and 10%, also increased severance pay and ossified the workforce of current companies. They estimated that formal employment would fall by around 450,000 jobs, equivalent to a 2.1% decrease in the formality rate. Rising firing costs would have had even larger effects over the next two decades.

The impact would have been severe on commerce, professional activities, recreation, leisure, hotels and tourism. Those sectors put the cry in the sky. Micro and small businesses were going to be the most affected. All wrong.

The Minister of Labor said that the goal of the reform was not to create jobs but to favor current workers, with greater job stability and access to social protection mechanisms. Other big favored was the unions. In short, it was a reform for Petro voters, but at a cost to the 15 million workers who are either on the hunt, or have not even been able to go out and look for a job.

Now let’s look at recreational cannabis for adults. In 2021, when we were on the presidential campaign trail, the Universidad de los Andes organized a forum on decriminalizing the recreational use of marijuana. They cited the cases of Amsterdam, Uruguay and several states in the United States as examples. Colombia had to accompany those places in the vanguard of recreation.

Defenders saw in legalization the real solution to the problem of violence in Colombia, and greater freedom of choice for adult citizens. The candidate Gustavo Petro, like most of us who were running, promised to do it. In the universities that gave applause and votes.

I was against the idea. Even though it may have merit in theory, to take away the economic source of the mafias, in the streets and parks of the cities and towns of Colombia, something very different from Amsterdam and Montevideo is experienced daily. In particular, in the poorest and middle-class neighborhoods, parents are permanently anxious about being offered drugs to their children on the way to school, when they go to the store or when they play in the street.

I found groups of parents who rush to get home from work to constantly organize soccer tournaments and other sports, and take turns being on the fields and scaring off drug dealers. They see with sadness and discomfort that the police, instead of scaring away drug dealers, protect them.

In an interview that I included in my book A Year of Solitude, a criminal from Medellín says that seven out of ten police officers are part of the problem of insecurity and drugs. With this very low control capacity, Colombia is very far from the conditions of Uruguay, the Netherlands or California.

The country is taken over by micro-trafficking. A public policy solution consisting of legalizing this traffic raises alarm bells in working-class and middle-class homes.

A National Consultation Center poll for Week found that 60% of respondents disagreed with legalizing marijuana. As for cocaine, the rejection was 80%. By region, opposition to the legalization of the recreational use of marijuana was 75% on the Caribbean Coast, and 81% in Antioquia and the Coffee Region. In Bogotá, 49% are in favor of legalizing marijuana and 25% cocaine.

It is a difficult discussion. A key element that must be guaranteed to parents is that the impotence and uselessness of law enforcement cease. Without it, things look very different on the streets of towns and cities, in front of the classrooms of the universities.

Like liquor, the recreational use of marijuana must be strictly kept away from minors. As the liquor demonstrates, that is not the case in our midst. If the authority does not rule, the government would rule badly by legalizing something whose access to children and young people cannot be avoided.

Thus, the blame for the fall of the reforms lies in part in the legitimate fear that unemployment will increase, and in the lack of control over drugs among children and young people. For this reason, I believe, they were reforms that legitimately did not convince many congressmen. Not just conservatives.

Each one owns their fear. The congressmen did not gamble on a labor reform that would destroy employment and a recreational cannabis reform that would destroy the social and family fabric. With these types of reforms, and the lack of efficiency of the police, the Government risks that Congress will not go along with it and will not vote for it. Worse still if the responsible minister is traveling abroad, instead of seeking votes in the Capitol.

Now the President of the Republic blames businessmen, analysts and the media for the fall of the reforms. I think there is more than that. The Government must take more care of what it sends to Congress, in such a way that it does not undermine its ability to command. Otherwise Congress will send some bills to the trash can.

Correction: In last week’s article I misspelled the name of Lieutenant Colonel Óscar Dávila. We have Colonel Óscar Dávila and his family in our prayers, we express our solidarity with his pain and we regret his sad death.

