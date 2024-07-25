The Mexican men’s and women’s national teams will not be present in their respective football disciplines in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games because neither category achieved classification.
The Aztec U-20 team was left without the Olympic Games after failing to achieve its goal of finishing within the top four positions in the Concacaf qualifiers, which were held in Honduras in 2022. In the end, the Concacaf representatives were the tournament finalists, the United States and the Dominican Republic.
At that time it was one of the biggest failures of the moment, since the Aztec team was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Guatemala, which left them without an Olympic ticket.
For its part, the Mexican women’s team also failed to seal its ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Gamesafter the failure in the Concacaf Women’s Championship, which took place in 2022 in Monterrey.
The team was eliminated in the group stage, a result that no one expected because it was the host country of the tournament. To make matters worse, it not only missed out on a ticket to the Olympic Games, but also missed out on going to the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
Mexico achieved the great feat of winning the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics when no one was betting on the team led by Luis Fernando Tena with elements such as: Jesus Corona, Diego Reyes, Javier Aquino, Carlos Salcido, Marco Fabian, Giovani dos Santos, Raul Jimenez, Oribe Peraltaamong others. In the end the team won the grand final against the Brazilian team with everything and players like Hulk, Oscar, Neymar Junioramong others.
For the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games held in 2021, the Tricolor won the bronze medal thanks to Jaime Lozano with a base of good Mexican players like: Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Luis Romo, Fernando Beltran, Diego Lainez, Sebastian Cordova, Jesus Angulo, Alexis Vega, Henry Martinamong others.
