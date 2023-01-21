The social discontent that was born in the Aperuvian ndes after the arrest of the former president Pedro Castillo, and his subsequent removal from office, are almost a month and a half old. The mobilizationswhich began in the south of the country, already extends to at least 27% of the territory of Peru and anticipates remaining unemployed until their demands are not met.

Yesterday the entrance to the Inca citadel was restricted for an indefinite period Macchu Picchu alleging security reasons before the protests.

And the campus of the University of San Martín, in Lima, was forcibly evicted, which housed hundreds of protesters who were camping there. In the end there were more than 200 detainees.

Thousands of people, from rural areas and union members, arrived in Lima this Thursday and promise to stay in the capital until President Dina Boluarte resigns, Congress closes, an early election is ordered, and progress is made in a Constituent process. .

All of this means yet another growing tension in the already long crisis and political instability that Peru has been dragging on for more than five years, but which has seen a worsening since last December 7, when Maestro Castillo, in a coup attempt, decreed the dissolution of Congress.



The “self-coup” Despite the fact that it was reversed and rejected by Peruvian institutions and a large part of civil society, it led to the arrival of Boluarte to power, a fact that provoked the anger of thousands of citizens who have only stopped taking to the streets during the holidays of Christmas and New Year.

Six weeks into a crisis that continues to heat up and that leaves 55 dead: 45 in clashes with the public forces and another ten in events associated with the blockades.

In addition, hundreds of tourists across the country are stranded as protesters block airports, block some 100 roads and at least seven of the country’s 25 regions remain under a state of emergency.

Clashes between the authorities and protesters during the day of protests this Thursday in Arequipa. See also Peru loses a player for the match against Colombia

Political analysts consulted by this newspaper assure that there does not seem to be a way out of the dispute, which could translate into greater pressure for the incipient Executive.

According to the Peruvian political analyst Andrés Calderón, the government has lacked empathy to dialogue with the protesters and “we are heading towards a new crisis scenario.”

Boluarte, for her part, has entrenched herself in office and has tried to seek support among right-wing parties to avoid being dismissed in Parliament.

However, according to Sebastian Fernandez de Sotoa Peru analyst for the firm Control Risks, if the violence continues, this could lead to the president losing support.

“The government has maintained the position of restoring public order. An increase in the number of deaths in the protests could lead to more voices pushing for Boluarte’s resignation. Losing the support of the right-wing parties in Congress would also lead to a resignation,” he said.

CARLOS JOSE REYES GARCIA

INTERNATIONAL SUB-EDITOR

TIME