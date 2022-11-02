The two Koreas exchanged missile launches on Wednesday that fell into their respective waters for the first time.. In the case of Pyongyang, it fired around 20 missiles throughout the day, a record number for the North Korean regime that further worsens a climate of regional tension that can reach historic levels.

What is happening and where are the clashes between the Koreas going? ABC about the situation.

How did the attacks start?

The South Korean military was the first to report that Pyongyang had fired three short-range ballistic missiles from the vicinity of Wonsan on Wednesday.on the North Korean eastern coast, towards the Sea of ​​Japan (called the East Sea in the two Koreas).

One of those missiles landed on the high seas, 26 kilometers south of the Limit Line

North (LLN), which divides the waters of both countries, and about 57 kilometers east of the coastal city of Sokcho (160 kilometers northeast of Seoul), within the South Korean special economic zone.

According to the South Korean authorities, it is “the first time since the peninsula was divided”, at the end of the Korean War in 1953, that a North Korean missile falls so close to the South’s territorial waters.

This burst of gunfire led the South Korean authorities to launch an unusual air raid alert on the island of Ulleungdo (east) and to ask its inhabitants to take refuge in underground bunkers.

People watch the news about the lifting of an air-raid alarm in an office in Seoul.

But this was not the only release. Pyongyang fired around 20 missiles of different types in total throughout this Wednesday, a figure that represents a record of trials carried out in a single day for the regime.

In addition to the three initially reported missiles, there are another four short-range ballistic missiles fired about two hours earlier from North Pyongan (north of Pyongyang).

Also more than 10 short-range ballistic missiles and surface-to-air missiles launched later, at 9:12 local time (0.12 GMT), from different points.

At around 1:27 p.m. local time (4:27 GMT), North Korea also fired a hundred artillery rounds at an area bordering the NLL on the east coast, violating an agreement signed between the two Koreas in 2018 by which promised not to carry out military activities in those areas along the maritime divide.

Finally, Pyongyang apparently fired another six short-range projectiles, both at the Yellow Sea and the Sea of ​​​​Japan, between 4:30 p.m. and 5:10 p.m. (7:40 a.m.-8:10 a.m. GMT), one of which was detected by the Japanese authorities. .

And why do the launches occur?

Experts consider that The launches are part of an “aggressive and threatening” response by Pyongyang to the military exercises carried out by the United States and South Korea.

These are the largest joint maneuvers ever carried out between these countries, baptized “Storm Vigilante”, with the deployment of more than 240 aircraft, including state-of-the-art fighters.

The maneuvers, which will last until this Friday, November 4 on the Korean peninsula, take place before the possibility that Pyongyang may carry out its first nuclear test in five years.

North Korea had already demanded on Tuesday that the United States and Korea

of the South to stop the aerial maneuvers on the peninsula and had warned of “more powerful” reprisals for considering them a threat to its sovereignty.

North Korea “is ready to take necessary measures to defend its sovereignty,” the North said on Tuesday, warning the US that “if it continuously persists with serious military provocations, the DPRK will undertake subsequent more powerful measures.”

The United States and South Korea will face a terrible situation and will pay the most horrible price in history.

Also on Wednesday, Pak Jong Chon, a senior North Korean official, called the exercises aggressive and provocative, according to a state media report.

Pak said the exercise’s name is reminiscent of Operation Desert Storm, the 1990-1991 US offensive in Iraq in response to the invasion of Kuwait.

“If the United States and South Korea intend to use armed forces against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea without fear, the special means of the DPRK armed forces will deploy their strategic mission without delay,” he said.

“The United States and South Korea will face a terrible situation and will pay the most horrible price in history,” he added.

South Korean Air Force KF-16 fighter jets during a joint US-South Korean air drill.

How did South Korea respond?

In response to these actions, The South Korean military fired three air-to-surface missiles near the point where the controversial projectile landed. north korean

These missiles landed “near the northern limit line at a distance corresponding to the area where the North missile hit,” it said in a statement.

This has also been the first time that Seoul has sent this type of projectile into waters belonging to its neighbor’s exclusive economic zone.

In addition, the South Korean president called a meeting of his National Security Council to discuss the shooting, and ordered a “quick and severe response” to these “provocations.”

The country’s authorities also canceled air routes above the sea

of Japan, to the east of the peninsula, and recommended that local airlines divert to “guarantee passenger safety on routes to the United States and Japan.”

What has been the international response?

The sentence has been felt. The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, showed on Wednesday his indignation “at the aggressive and irresponsible behavior” of North Korea for having launched around 20 missiles, some of which fell into South Korean territorial waters.

“Outraged by the aggressive and irresponsible behavior of Pyongyang firing missiles on a maritime border with South Korea,” Michel said on his official Twitter account, in a message in which, “on behalf of the EU” he conveyed his solidarity with Seoul. and with “other countries in the region”.

South Korean and US foreign ministers Park Jin and Antony Blinken spoke by phone about the launches, calling them “a serious and unprecedented military provocation” as well as “deploring” that the missile tests came at a time of national mourning in the South for the Halloween tragedy in Seoul.

All parties to this conflict must avoid taking actions that could lead to increased tensions

Russia, for its part, called on all parties to “calm” on Wednesday after the launch of numerous North Korean missiles that generated condemnation in South Korea.

“All parties to this conflict must avoid taking measures that could cause an increase in tensions,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told reporters, insisting that “the situation on the peninsula is already tense enough.”

China also stressed that it is paying “close attention” to the escalation of tension on the Korean peninsula, urging “concerns to be resolved.”

“We hope that all parties involved will adhere to a political solution

of the Korean Peninsula issue and work reciprocally to prevent the situation from escalating in turn,” Zhao Lijian, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman, told a news conference.

And where are the tensions between the Koreas going?

The tension on the peninsula has increased to dangerous levels in recent weeks due to the insistent northern launches, the great maneuvers of the allies that include Washington’s strategic assets, and the possibility that Pyongyang, as indicated by the satellites, could carry out soon its first nuclear test in five years.

According to analyst Cheong Seong-chang of the Sejong Institute, these shootings are the “most aggressive and threatening armed demonstration against the South since 2010”.

In March of that year, a North Korean submarine torpedoed a South Korean ship, killing 46 crew members, 16 of whom were doing their mandatory military service.

In November of that same year, Pyongyang bombed a South Korean border island, killing two young sailors.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The isolated communist country, endowed with nuclear capacity, has carried out a record series of weapons tests this year and, according to Seoul and Washington, is preparing a new nuclear test, which would be the first since 2017.

Although the figures vary according to the type of classification, today’s is the 36th North Korean launch so far this year (a record number), according to the database of the American NGO Nuclear Threat Initiative.

According to an analysis published by Guardian, “North Korea and South Korea are technically still at war.” The current situation shows, according to said analysis, that there is little prospect of a diplomatic breakthrough between the two nations.

Ángel Saz-Carranza, director of ESADE Geo and Public Agenda analyst, told El País some time ago that North Korea’s attacks also seek to send a message that the country can continue to strengthen its weapons power and seek to reaffirm its position on the global scene. So the tensions will not stop.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING*

*With information from agencies

