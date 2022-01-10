This year’s Golden Globe Awards were largely ignored by actors, directors and production companies after criticism last year that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which is responsible for organizing the ceremony, operates with questionable ethical policies and a lack of black members.

The American television network (NBC), which has been broadcasting the ceremony for a long time, decided not to cover it this year, according to “Reuters”.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which has expanded and diversified its membership and modified its practices, announced the awards at a ceremony in Beverly Hills behind closed doors.

The winners were announced on social media and on the Golden Globes website.

Prize List

“West Side Story”, in which director Steven Spielberg deals with the love story of a boy and girl from two rival gangs, won the award for best film, musical or comedy.

The film’s heroine, Rachel Ziegler, won Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy. “The Power of the Dog” won three awards, including the Best Director award that went to Jane Campion.

Will Smith won Best Actor in a Drama for his role in (King Richard) “King Richard”, in which he played the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.

Best Actress, Drama, went to Nicole Kidman for her role in “Being the Ricardos”, “From the Ricardo Family.”

The award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy went to Andrew Garfield for his role in “Tic Tic…Boom”.

“Incanto” won the award for best animated film. Also, “Drive My Car” won the Best Foreign Language Film award.

The series “Sixtation”, which deals with the story of a family company in the field of media and entertainment, won the award for best drama series, while the award for best comedy series went to (Hacks), which deals with the life story of a fading comedian.

Jeremy Strong won the award for best television drama series for his role in the series (Section), while Mg Rodriguez won the award for best actress in a television drama for her role in the series (Pose).

Jason Sudeikis won Best Actor in a Television Comedy or Musical for his role in “Ted Lasso”, while Jane Smart won Best Actress in a Television Series in a Comedy or Musical for her role in “Hacks.”

Netflix led the winning production companies after winning four awards in the film category, while HBO and HBO Max won six awards in the television category.

The Golden Globes attract millions of television viewers to the celebrity-attended gala, which until now feels more informal than the Oscars, the industry’s highest honor.

The Oscars are scheduled to be announced on March 27.

criticism

Critics objected to the absence of any black members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and raised questions about whether there were close relationships with production companies in Hollywood affecting the selection of nominees and winners, and as a result, actor Tom Cruise returned last May the three Golden Globe Awards he won. .

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association responded by adding 21 new members, including 6 black members, banning gifts and compliments, and providing training on diversity and sexual harassment.

“We are on a journey of change and we will not rest,” Helen Hoeney, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, said in a statement on Sunday.

At the ceremony, the association showed endorsement videos from actors Jimmy Lee Curtis, who praised the charity’s work, and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who said winning a Golden Globe Award in 1977 helped him launch his career.