They are the same doors that gave way that afternoon of April 28, 1923, when Wembley was inaugurated.

Workers from the Fashion Museum work with the doors, during their arrival in Chile. PEDRO MARINELLO K.9.213.027-4

The stadium had a capacity for 100,000 people and had been built in a section of London intended for family outings and where the Watkin Tower tried to be built, in vain, to rival the Eiffel Tower. The enclosure was baptized as imperial stadiumsince it was built on the occasion of the Universal Exhibition of the British Empire, but after a short time everyone called it Wembley.

The first match was an FA Cup final, between Bolton Wanderers and West Ham. Fearing that it would not be full and of the remoteness of the venue, the authorities promoted the duel with great emphasis to occupy the 127,000 available places. Over 300,000 people arrived, which collapsed the accesses. Although many withdrew, most forced them to witness the duel and they took over all corners, including the field.

When the suspension of the duel was already considered, an officer and his white horse earned immortality. With total control of Billie, her horse, George Sconey began to circle slowly for the fans to leave the grass. It seemed impossible, but he did it and, an hour late, the teams were able to take the field. The image was immortalized in photos and film, and Bolton’s clear triumph was respectfully followed by the public from the pitch lines.

George Scorey in ‘Billy’ the white horse (top of image) enters the field of play. PA Images Archive (PA Images via Getty Images)

Since then, the opening day of Wembley would be known as The end of the white horse.

A hundred years have passed since then. The football cathedral –as it was called– saw the World Cup, Champions League, European Championship and unforgettable recitals take place. But its structure was outdated and did not meet modern requirements, so it was demolished in 2002 for the construction of the new coliseum, within the framework of the 2012 Olympic Games. A large part of the structure was demolished – including the two towers twins of the main access–, but the two heavy doors survived, made of wood and one ton each, which are now in Chile.

They were known as the gates of the royal tunnel. George V passed by there to deliver the cup that day of the final. And many times Queen Elizabeth to consecrate the winners. They are, strictly speaking, square, since they measure 16 by 16 feet (almost five meters per side). His transit was bumpy. Before the demolition of old Wembley they were acquired by the Booking Trust, an architectural charity, which tried in vain to put them on display in a museum. They kept them for 11 years, but their size and weight had an effect on the fact that, together with a handful of relics, they finally went up for auction. Their auctioneer was Graham Budd at Sotheby’s on November 8, 2011, when the Chilean businessman Jorge Yarur acquired them for just under 4,500 euros.

The only son of a powerful banker, Yarur has faced several family disputes over the inheritance, but found his reason for life with the fashion museum, located in the old family home in the Vitacura neighborhood, in the eastern part of Santiago de Chile, where it exhibits collections that it acquires in different parts of the world. That was how he bought the Wembley gates with the idea of ​​creating the Sports Museum, a project that was postponed for various reasons.

PEDRO MARINELLO K.9.213.027-4

The doors were transported by ship between London and the Chilean port of San Antonio, from where they arrived on board a truck to the museum’s warehouses. The deterioration from travel and storage was severe, which is why a restoration process was started by Stephen Pennec, who dedicated more than a decade of his life to restoring objects salvaged from the Titanic.

“We are looking for support to make an exhibition in Europe or the United States that includes the famous doors of Wembley, which are important to measure the importance of that stadium in the history of football and football. rock, due to the number of important concerts that were held in the old stadium,” says Yarur. “In addition to the doors, we have in the collection one of the circular windows of one of the two mythical towers. All the pieces in the museum are in perfect conditions of conservation, avoiding changes in humidity and temperature, ”he adds.

In terms of football, Wembley provides a sweet memory for Chile, which is undefeated on that pitch. In 1989 they drew goalless in a harsh and controversial match. In 1998 they won two to zero with a spectacular performance by Marcelo Salas, the author of both goals. And, already in the new venue, he repeated that score this time with a brace from La Roja’s historic goalscorer, Alexis Sánchez.