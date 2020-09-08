Recently, the first song ‘Beyoncé Sharm Jaegi’ from Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khattar’s upcoming film Khali-Pili was released. Though the song has received mixed reviews, a large section on social media is apologizing to pop sensation Beyoncé criticizing the song. The song makers and Ananya-Ishaan are being trolled badly on this song. People say that the lyrics of this song are going to promote apartheid.

A line of the song says – ‘Ho tujhe dekh ke goria, Beyonce blushing’. In particular, this line is being severely criticized on social media. Soon after the release of this song, people started criticizing it on social media. See, some Twitter Reactions:

Explain that this song of ‘Khali Yellow’ has been sung by Naqsh Aziz and Neeti Mohan. The song has been penned by Kumar and Raj Shekhar while the music has been composed by Vishal-Shekhar. Made under the direction of Maqbool Cannes, the film will be released online on October 2, 2020.