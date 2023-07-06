CBS: US may decide to supply Kyiv with cluster munitions this week

The United States may decide this week to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions. This is reported by the CBS channel with reference to officials.

US authorities are considering approving Kyiv’s request for the supply of this type of ammunition, as Kyiv’s counteroffensive is slower than expected. The interlocutor of the publication noted that the area of ​​destruction of one such projectile is about five times higher than that of a conventional one.

What ammunition is Ukraine asking for?

In March, Reuters, citing members of the House Armed Services Committee Adam Smith and Jason Crowe, wrote that the Ukrainian authorities had asked the United States to supply Mk 20 cluster aerial bombs, parts of which they plan to drop from drones. As noted in the publication, Kiev is confident that parts of the Mk 20 have greater armor-piercing than the ammunition that is already being dropped from drones.

The American cluster bomb Mk 20 Rockeye-II weighs 222 kilograms. It carries 247 Mk 118 HEAT submunitions with charges capable of penetrating armor about 190 millimeters thick. When dropping one bomb, the affected area is approximately equal to a football field.

The editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, Igor Korotchenko, suggested that Kyiv requested the supply of Mk 20 bombs from Washington in order to be able to destroy armored vehicles using drones.

This need is obviously caused by the need to be able to use drones to destroy Russian armored vehicles, since these types of cluster munitions are optimized for solving these problems. US law excludes the transfer of this kind of ammunition to third countries, however, certain exceptions can be made for Ukraine Igor Korotchenkoeditor-in-chief of the magazine “National Defense”

In addition, in January it became known that Ukraine had asked Estonia to supply cluster munitions. The Estonian side is considering the possibility of transferring this type of ammunition, since Estonia and Ukraine are not among the countries that have signed the Convention on Cluster Munitions.

Parties that have ratified the convention, which entered into force in 2010, commit to never use, transfer or stockpile cluster munitions.

What are cluster munitions

Cluster munitions carry a large number of submunitions that are ejected when the projectile explodes. Air-to-ground or ground-to-ground munitions are used to destroy runways, destroy vehicles and enemy personnel.

The first cluster bomb was the German SD-2, also known as the “butterfly bomb”, used during World War II. Then such bombs were produced in 34 countries of the world, and by 2010 there were 210 different types of cluster munitions: grenades, bombs, rockets, rockets, and so on.

Since the end of World War II, cluster munitions have been used extensively by the United States in Southeast Asia, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Yugoslavia. The USSR also used them in Afghanistan, Russia – during the Chechen wars. Also, cluster shells were used by Great Britain, Israel, Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Stocks of such ammunition were available to about 87 countries. At the moment, the production of cluster munitions is carried out in 16 countries of the world. At the same time, Russia and China are developing new types of cluster shells and bombs.

What is the danger of cluster munitions

The use of cluster projectiles poses a danger to the civilian population. Unexploded submunitions can remain the cause of injuries and death of civilians for a long time. According to military expert Alexander Perendzhiev, cluster munitions are a weapon against local residents.

People can be blown up on separate parts of these cluster bombs, they are called cluster bombs, because the cassettes disintegrate and cover certain parts of the territories. These are bombs with consequences, it’s hard to hide from them. Alexander Perendzhievmilitary expert

State Duma Deputy Alexei Chepa noted that if the United States decides to transfer cluster munitions to Kyiv, the Ukrainian conflict could move into a more serious phase. “If they start to be used in cities, the consequences will be extremely serious,” he said.