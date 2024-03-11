The entry of Sweden in recent days – and of Finland in 2023 – to the Atlantic Alliance (NATO) It can be seen as a mere expansion of that organization from 30 to 32 countries. However, its real impact on the board of global geopolitics in practice is much greater. The expansion to the north of Europe of NATO changes the balances of military power throughout the Scandinavian and Arctic region and, therefore, between the Western powers and Russia.

Fearful of a Russia with expansionist tendencies after the invasion of Moscow to Ukrainethe two countries asked to enter the Atlantic Alliance. Finland became a member last year, but Sweden's accession was delayed by Türkiye and Hungary. The truth is that both Turks and Hungarians ended up giving in to the pressure of Brussels and Washington.

The first obvious effect is that the strategic Baltic Sea becomes practically “Lake NATO.” All coastal countries, except Russia, are members of the EU and the Atlantic Alliance. And Russia has only a small outlet to that sea in St. Petersburg and the militarized but isolated enclave of Kaliningrad, a relic of the Cold War between Poland and Lithuania.

The truth is that the Baltic is key for the Russian fleet, since it can only exit to the west through there, through the Arctic ports – which remain frozen for a good part of the year – and through the Black Sea, whose exit is controlled by Turkey, another member of NATO. And although international treaties oblige the Turks to allow free navigation through that route, they do not do so if they are military vessels, which need permission from Ankara.

But with this new scenario, the Baltic It will no longer be the shared sea of ​​the Cold War, when its shores were divided between NATO (Denmark and Western Germany), the Warsaw Pact (Eastern Germany, Poland and the Soviet Union) and neutral countries (Finland and Sweden).

Sweden's entry also gives NATO control of Gotland, the Swedish island in the center of the Baltic, a kind of giant unsinkable and barely populated aircraft carrier that is militarily strategic. Whoever dominates that island has controlled the passage through the southern Baltic and can threaten Kaliningrad, that goes from being an asset to a vulnerability for the Russians.

And the Swedes are a considerable military power in proportion to their 10.4 million inhabitants. In 2017, it reestablished compulsory military service (for men and women) and its Defense budget rose from 1.26 percent in 2021 to exceed 2 percent this year, the minimum level recommended by NATO. It has 50,000 soldiers, although only half are full-time professionals and the other half are reservists. But above all, the country provides a military industry that is one of the most complete and modern in Europe and produces its own military equipment and for export, such as Gripen fighter planes, submarines and corvettes. In Arctic waters it has a naval fleet close to Russia.

A strategic move that also brings challenges

The entry of Finland and Sweden also provides a respite for the Baltics, because it allows the Alliance to have continuous strategic depth in Scandinavia. If Russia decided to attack the Baltic countries, it would be very difficult to stop its advance and an at least temporary occupation, but the counterattack would no longer have to be solely from the sea because Finland and Sweden would provide essential air bases.

The 1,340 kilometers of land border between Finland and Russia (a border that practically doubles the length of the land border that existed until now between Russia and NATO) generate a threat in both directions. Its defense is a challenge for the Alliance, but if Russia attacks the Baltics (which is what all European diplomacies fear) it would have a hole in the north that is impossible to defend along the Finnish border.

Sweden and Finland also help NATO to reinforce its presence in the Arctic, which it already controlled in part thanks to Canada, the United States and Norway. The importance of the region is increasing because, despite environmental concerns, it can be a source of hydrocarbons and because climate change opened the navigable route to China in the north, shorter than through the Suez Canal and southern China. Asia.

Why is Finland also key to NATO geopolitics?

Finland's accession to NATO, a year ago, was a 180-degree turn in its defense and security policy. The country, which militarily resisted the Soviet Union in the 1930s, although it had to give up its region of Karelia, was forced by the great powers to remain neutral throughout the Cold War.

Moscow did not attack Finland in exchange for it not entering Western structures: NATO and what was then called the European Economic Community. The Western powers accepted this gentlemen's agreement, which was made without the Finns being able to decide on their own. The end of the Cold War led Finland to join the European Union in 1994, but it stayed away from military alliances. The right-wing parties were in favor and the left-wing parties were against, while the population was divided.

The Russian attack against Ukraine made the vast majority of the parliamentary group and the vast majority of the population change their minds and view joining the Atlantic Alliance favorably. A socialist prime minister, Sanna Marin, was responsible for navigating the path to accession, which lasted less than a year.

Finland did not arrive empty-handed and as its then Foreign Minister Tytti Tuppurainen said two years ago, the country intends to be “a resource, not a burden.” With just 5.5 million inhabitants and 12,000 professional soldiers, it has 870,000 people in reserve who have received military training and can immediately mobilize 280,000. Its artillery capacity, necessary to defend a land border with Russia that exceeds 1,300 kilometers, is one of the largest in Europe.

Its navy is specialized in operating in the Baltic and Arctic and has a very powerful Air Force for the size and economy of the country. In December 2021, it ordered 64 F-35 fighter aircraft from the United States to reinforce and modernize its Air Force. The country already spends more than 2.5 percent of GDP on defense.