Seeking to dominate Asia’s strategic waterways, China has fielded an armada of ships that They are equipped with 76-millimeter guns and anti-ship missiles, and they are bigger than the destroyers of the United States Navy. But they are not Chinese Navy ships. Their hulls are painted white, with “China Coast Guard” in block letters.

In just a decade, China has amassed the world’s largest coast guard fleet. More militarized, more aggressive in international disputes and less preoccupied with the usual missions of policing smugglers or search-and-rescue, the Chinese force has upended 200 years of global coast guard tradition.

It has also sparked an arms race. Stepping into a gray area between law enforcement and naval power, Beijing has targeted its rivals with vessels that can easily sink the vessels employed by most coast guards. Other countries fearing a Chinese invasion are rushing to deploy their own bigger and better-armed patrol boats.

The waters around Taiwan, the self-governing island that China claims as its own, are a potential battleground. But with coast guard clashes quietly escalating in the region, experts worry about a growing threat: an accident or violent encounter anywhere in the vast area that the Chinese Coast Guard roams, which could spark further conflict. broad, even a war between powers.

From March 30 to April 2, Chinese Coast Guard ships circled the disputed islands Japan calls Senkakus for 80 hours and 36 minutes—the longest stay in China.

Japan later announced a plan to upgrade its Coast Guard and integrate it into its Defense Ministry.

Two more recent incidents also point to new levels of Chinese assertiveness and risk:

Beginning on April 8, Chinese patrol vessels amassed near Taiwan, threatening for the first time to stop and search Taiwanese ships during Chinese military exercises sparked by a meeting between Speaker Tsai Ing-wen and Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the House of United States representatives. Taiwan is now developing plans to break any future sieges while strengthening its Coast Guard.

On April 23, near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, a Chinese cutter crossed the path of a Philippine patrol boat, nearly causing a collision. Some days after, The United States promised to give the Philippines six patrol vessels.

These riots—along with additional Chinese incursions near Vietnam and the Pacific island nation of Palau in May and June—fit into a pattern of rising tensions, marking a major shift in the way nations claim territory and protect their territories. interests in the world’s oceans. Coast guards that once acted as watchful eyes and helping hands have become more like guns, embroiled in Asian geopolitics and deployed as a military force in waterways vital to shipping and natural resources.

“This was not the case 10 years ago,” said John Bradford, a retired US Army major and senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore. “Many countries in the region have started using their coast guards to assert their sovereignty.”

China now has about 150 Coast Guard patrol vessels of at least 1,000 tons, compared with about 70 for Japan, 60 for the United States and a handful for most Asian countries. The Philippines has 25 patrol boats. Taiwan’s coast guard consists of 23 ships, according to US officials. Many Asian countries are forced to confront Chinese ships on an almost daily basis as Beijing pushes deeper into disputed territory, for longer periods.

“The coast guards and the different nations of the region mature out of necessity,” said Vice Admiral Andrew J. Tiongson, commander of the US Coast Guard Pacific Area.

Bradford said the idea of ​​using coast guard ships to assert sovereignty “is that it’s more effective because it’s less likely to escalate the situation because they’re lightly armed.

“But when a coast guard ship receives missiles, how is it different from a navy ship, except for the paint color on the hull?”

Hisako Ueno, Amy Chang Chien, and Zixu Wang contributed reporting.

Damien Cave

THE NEW YORK TIMES