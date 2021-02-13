Recently, local authorities in Halmstad, Sweden, forced a teacher to remove her mask. In fact, they banned the use of masks in all schools, including all variants of PPE. The Halmstad authorities stated that there was no scientific evidence to support the use of masks, and for this they referred to the Swedish Public Health Agency. And it is that, at that time, said agency warned about the «enormous risk» that it supposed that the masks were used incorrectly. Subsequently, however, these guidelines have been withdrawn.

For anyone unfamiliar with the response the Swedish government has given to COVID-19, this ban can be shocking. After all, and despite the fact that masks are not infallible, there is scientific evidence that they contribute to reducing the transmission of the disease, especially in those situations in which it is not possible to maintain social distance (such as, for example , in schools).

The Halmstad authorities finally rectified, but across the country there are many new cases of banning the use of masks. Librarians in the prosperous city of Kungsbacka, for example, have been instructed not to use them.

How the hell did we get into this situation? Well, after all, everything ordered by the municipal authorities of Halmstad and Kungsbacka was in line with what was stated by the Public Health Agency. Therefore, these bans are the logical consequence of nine months of constant messages against the use of masks by the Swedish Government, and in our opinion they are a clear example of a poor risk communication strategy.

The European exception



Outside of Sweden, by now most Europeans are used to wearing a mask when they are indoors, be it a supermarket, public transport or a doctor’s office. It has become such an ingrained practice that it could easily make us forget the fact that, during the first months of the pandemic, most of us did not wear any type of mask. In that early period, the main messages were “wash your hands” (easy to comply with) and “don’t touch your face” (much more complicated).

The European Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the use of the mask from the beginning, and as early as April. But it was not until June that the World Health Organization (WHO) joined in this recommendation. England waited until July, while Norway, Denmark and Finland resisted until August to implement the use of the mask.

Sweden, as we have seen, decided to take a different path. The Public Health Agency has argued many times that masks are inefficient and that wearing them could favor the spread of COVID-19 (an opinion that was common at the beginning of the pandemic, but is now rare to hear).

In July, the Minister of Health, Lena Hallegren, explained that the Swedish Government had neither the culture nor the custom to make decisions about protective clothing such as masks, and that therefore its Executive would not overrule the Public Health Agency.

Sweden’s anti-mask policy went beyond Sweden’s borders and fueled anti-mask activism on an international scale. In April, the country’s chief epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, wrote an email to the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (which happens to be in Stockholm) warning this body of the dangers of his recommendation that the people will wear a mask. His reasoning was that such use “implies that the transmission is through the air”, which in his opinion could “seriously damage the confidence and therefore the effectiveness of future recommendations on the pandemic.”

Risk communication



How did we get there? If we go back to the spring of 2020, when SARS-CoV-2 was still a very unknown virus, the messages from the Swedish Government on COVID-19 consisted of a triple mantra, simple and logical: wash your hands, keep your distance social and stay home if you are sick. This will sound familiar to the citizens of many other countries, and is in fact a book example of effective risk communication; a communication that must be clear, direct and promote actions that are easy to carry out.

The WHO guidelines for effective risk communication in public health crises emphasize three factors: that uncertainties must be explicitly named, that the information that is passed on must be robust and easy to understand, and that the The contents of the messages should recommend the realization of realistic and concrete actions.

During its initial phases, the risk communication carried out by the Swedish Government fulfilled two of these conditions, but failed to deal with the uncertainties. It is something that many other countries did manage to do, where they also opted for very simple messages.

Although scientific knowledge about the virus continued to increase, the Swedish government’s risk communication on the use of masks did not change. In August, for example, when wearing a mask became very common in other European countries, Tegnell said that the scientific evidence supporting the use of masks was “surprisingly weak”, and that their use could even increase expansion. of the virus.

A confusing rule about the use of the mask



The Swedish authorities maintained their anti-mask stance until December, when Prime Minister Stefan Lofven announced a 180-degree turn regarding the use of masks on public transport.

But Lofven’s new mask policy didn’t just make them mandatory on transportation. Instead, he recommended wearing them between seven and nine in the morning and between four and six in the afternoon; and not for everyone, but only for those born “in 2004 and before”, and who also did not have a reserved seat. If this sounds too complicated to you, it really is because it is.

It is therefore not surprising that compliance with this standard has been poor and that only half of public transport users actually wear a mask during rush hours.

But it is not just ordinary citizens. Two weeks after the recommendation was approved, the director of the country’s Public Health Agency, Johan Carlson, was seen without a mask on a bus during rush hour. When asked about his inability to comply with his own recommendations, he stated that “I just didn’t realize that rush hour had come.” This case illustrates well the problem of overly complicated risk communication.

Confusing and complex



If the director of the Public Safety Agency is unable to follow his own rules, it will be difficult to blame people for their poor level of compliance.

At the beginning of the pandemic, the Swedish Government’s risk communication policy (the triple mantra) was straightforward and easy to understand. But until December the authorities were warning for months about the risks of wearing a mask. Thus, the public transport announcement was not only confusing due to how complicated it was, but also due to the fact that its content was directly contradictory to the mask guidelines that had been in effect between March and December.

In this context, it is not surprising that there are libraries and schools in Sweden that are sending mixed messages about whether or not to wear a mask.

It’s the result of months of poor risk communication around a simple public health measure; a measure that has also been widely adopted in the rest of the countries. And this failure in communication policy could have really worrying consequences, such as the possibility of increasing the number of infections in a country that is already on the verge of suffering a third wave.

This article has been published in ‘The Convertation’.