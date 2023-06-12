Despite the fact that our Sun is not massive enough to become a Supernova, this type of celestial event is a threat to our world, according to a study carried out by the POT.

The study in which the potential danger of supernovae was analyzed was carried out by scientists from the POT who published the results in the journal Astrophysical Journalwhere it was shown that a star explosion (an event known as a supernova) can negatively influence the existence of planets like Earth.

Although the probability of a near-Earth star exploding is relatively low, this does not mean that an event of this magnitude will not occur. However, the possibility of this occurring during our time is minimal.

Because supernovae explosions are the largest explosive events in the universe, the effects they would have on a world like ours would be catastrophic.

According to the study that analyzed X-rays from 31 supernovae and their remnants, using Chandra X-ray observation technology from NASA, NuSTAR, XMM-Newton and other agencies, it was found that if X-rays hit a planet, high rates of radiation could drastically change the chemistry of Earth’s atmosphere.