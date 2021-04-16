In recent weeks they have found thousands of jellyfish stranded at various points in the mediterranean coast, specifically, focused on Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands. For what is this?

This phenomenon usually occurs in Spanish waters between the beginning of spring and end of summer, according to the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, since they have periods of seasonal appearance. During the rest of the year they remain “in the form of polyp on the bottom or of resistance eggs in the plankton”.

The Pelagia noctiluca it is the species that most often appears in the Mediterranean since the 1980s. The presence of these invertebrates on the coasts is usually due to different factors such as climatology, pollution and overfishing. “Both the proliferation of swarms and their approach to the coast seem to have increased in recent years. Although the causes of these increases are yet to be confirmed, several factors seem to be interacting in this sense, “they warn from MITECO.

Climatic factors



From Eltiempo.es they point out that the appearance of these concentrations of jellyfish on the coasts of eastern Spain and the Balearic archipelago may be due to the Mediterranean Sea temperature anomaly: “A few weeks ago, in late March and early April, the sea temperature anomaly was slightly positive in the western Mediterranean. At some points the surface was more than 1ºC above normal for this time of year ”.

The Ministry for Ecological Transition explains that when coastal water has a temperature similar to open sea water favors the appearance of jellyfish. On the contrary, when there is a difference in temperature between the water of the coast and that of the open sea, it is more difficult for the surface currents to carry the swarms of jellyfish to the beaches.

The temperature of the water is not the only climatic factor that influences it. The wind can also favor or hinder the arrival of these marine animals: “The persistence of easterly winds in this area for several weeks they have been decisive. Thus, both factors would have caused the jellyfish travel to the east coast of our country to end up depositing on the beaches “, they affirm from Eltiempo.es.

When the wind blows from the sea to the land, increase the number of jellyfish on the shore. Another factor comes into play here: the salinity of the water. By reducing winter rains and increasing solar radiation, coastal waters contain less inputs of continental freshwater, so the salinity difference it is less between the waters of the coast and those of the open sea. This means that the approach of the jellyfish to the coast due to the wind is not hindered by the lower density of water, which would negatively affect its buoyancy.

Other factors



In addition to climatological factors, in recent years there has been an increase in the proliferation of jellyfish that may be related to the overfishing and pollution.

As there are fewer fish in the sea due to intensive exploitation of fishing, the jellyfish find more food (because they don’t have to ‘fight’ over plankton) and they can grow and reproduce more freely.

Additionally, contamination may have affected this growth and swarming as well. For example, the Ministry points out that the presence of large schools of jellyfish in the Mar Menor could be due to eutrophication phenomena that the salty lagoon has suffered, since the contributions of organic and inorganic nutrients serve as food for the jellyfish.

Jellyfish proliferations are dangerous because they cause damage to the functioning of ecosystems and can have consequences in sectors such as fishing and tourism, in addition to being able to have health effects due to the bites that they can cause to bathers.

Will jellyfish keep coming?



Eltiempo.es warns that “in the coming weeks, we could continue with the predominance of high pressures on the center of the European continent, an atmospheric configuration that causes easterly winds in the Mediterranean area. The situation, therefore, could be again conducive to the arrival of jellyfish to the coast this”.