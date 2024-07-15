The growing presence of tourists in several European cities has triggered a wave of protests among local residents.

Europe, as the continent that receives the largest number of international touristshas seen the massive influx of visitors, drawn by its iconic postcards and cultural attractions, generate significant tensions.

In Venice, residents have gone so far as to occupy apartments in protest, arguing that tourism is devastating the city. Rental prices have skyrocketed and many properties are only available for short-term rentals, leaving residents in a precarious situation.

With a population of approximately 49 thousand people in its historic center, Venice faces the arrival of more than 20 million tourists every yearturning the daily life of locals into a holiday spectacle for visitors.

But Venice is not an isolated case. Cities such as Barcelona, ​​Lisbon, Prague and Amsterdam are also experiencing an increase in demonstrations against mass tourism.The causes are similar everywhere: rising rents, exorbitant property prices, disappearance of local commerce and environmental concerns due to the overuse of natural resources.

The problems of tourism



Tourism is a vital source of income for many of these cities. In the European Union, it accounts for around 10 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) and generates approximately 12.3 million jobs, according to EU estimates.

However, these abstract numbers do not translate into tangible benefits for residents, says Sebastian Zenker, a researcher at Copenhagen Business School. He points out that Locals gain nothing if rents rise, Residential properties become unaffordable and restaurant prices skyrocket.

Although tourism benefits some, “few can earn a good living or make a good living from this sector,” Zenker says. Low wages are another critical problem. In Italy, there is no minimum wage, while in Portugal and Spain, the minimum is €4.85 and €6.87 per hour, respectively.

Venice, one of the most visited cities in the world, has been suffering from mass tourism for years. Photo:iStock. Share

Money spent by tourists often does not benefit local economies. Paul Peeters, a sustainable tourism researcher at the University of Breda, explains that Major hotel chains, airlines and the cruise industry are the main beneficiaries.

Cruise ship tourists, for example, sleep and eat on board, and those who book package holidays spend little on site. However, they contribute to air pollution and water consumption, negatively affecting local inhabitants and exacerbating inequality and tensions.

Zenker stresses that local actors are not seeking to ban tourism, but to find a balance. “The question is: how and what kind of tourism.”

New rules and prohibitions



To mitigate the negative impacts of mass tourism, new policies are being implemented.

In Amsterdamthe construction of new hotels has been banned and campaigns have been launched to discourage party and drug tourism. Lisbon and Palma de Mallorca Rental licenses through platforms such as Airbnb have been restricted and blackout periods have been imposed on renting to tourists.

Barcelona has taken more drastic measures, announcing that licenses to rent some 10,000 tourist apartments will expire in 2028.with the aim of easing pressure on the property market, where rents have risen by more than 60 percent in the past decade. As for cruise ships, Venice banned large ships from docking in the city centre in 2021, and Amsterdam plans to follow suit in 2026 to reduce tourist congestion and air pollution.

Good and bad tourists?



Mallorca, like Amsterdam, is seeking to change its image as a party destination, focusing on attracting tourists who spend more money. However, Macià Blázquez-Salom, a geography professor and activist in Palma de Mallorca, argues that this strategy would only increase inequality.

Luxury tourists have higher expectations, consume more resources and tend to buy properties, driving gentrification and real estate speculation.

Making tourism sustainable



Sustainability in tourism requires rethinking continued growthFor many residents in cities such as Barcelona, ​​Venice or Palma, continuing to increase the number of tourists is not viable.

According to Peeters, It is essential to keep visitor numbers at manageable levels for cities, considering ecological and social factors.This involves agreements with airlines and port operators, who currently favour excess capacity in the pursuit of growth.

