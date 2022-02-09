Slot machines are one of the most popular forms of casino gaming in the modern-day. Many land-based casinos rely on the games to bring in the majority of their income, with an average of 70% coming from Slots.

But, why are Slots so popular?

Read on to find out more.

A brief history

The origins of the slot machine can be traced back to the late 19th century. The game has five drums and 50 playing cards. Players would insert a nickel into the machine and pull the lever to play. The idea was to try and create Poker hands across the reels. With only 50 cards out of the initial 52 deck, the odds of getting a royal flush are halved.

Between 1887-1895, The Liberty Bell was created. Charles Fey had reinvented the slot machine, with three reels and familiar symbols, this machine would become what all Slots are based on. Next came the rise of fruit machines, as slot machines offering payouts were made illegal, so prizes would be paid out using sweets or chewing gum, and the fruity symbols would correspond to the flavours that were available to win.

As technology advanced, so did slot machines, and in 1964, the first fully electromechanical slot was released. It was the first machine with a bottomless hopper, which could offer payouts of up to 500 coins. In 1976 the first video slot was developed, using a modified 19-inch Sony TV for the display. This game was available in the Las Vegas Hilton Hotel, and eventually got approval from the Nevada State Gaming Commission, becoming hugely popular on the Las Vegas Strip.

Why are they so popular?

With the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip quickly becoming the hotspot for the latest creations in slot machine gaming, and the personification of the Hollywood lifestyle that was injected into the scene, it’s no wonder that the first video slot was revolutionary in the world of the casino.

Slot machines were found in bars, pubs, post offices and even shops, and was a thrilling way to gain free food, drinks or cigars, and eventually carried the potential to boost your bankroll. It was in 1996, however, that Reel ‘Em was released. This was the first video slot to feature a second-screen bonus round.

With even more ways to win, bright graphics and smoother gameplay, when online casinos also came onto the scene, slot machines were quick to jump in and get featured on the top casinos sites. A piece of Las Vegas was finally available from the comfort of our own homes, and with the rise of online casinos, as well as Slots having the ability to pay out and offer more bonus rounds than ever, it’s obvious why the games became so popular. With an array of online slot games available to play here, you now have the chance to travel through time, see the world, or even dive deep into the sea with fast-paced animations to bring the magic of The Strip, right to your fingertips.

On top of this, game developers worked on new mechanics to make online Slots even more exciting. Megaways is just one example of this, with their launch in 2015 giving a whole new spin on classic gameplay, with six changing reels and over 100,000 potential ways to win!

