The Pumpkin seeds, known for their slightly sweet tastethey are not only a delicious snack. The reason? They also offer a series of health benefits backed by research from renowned institutions such as Harvard.

Here is a detailed overview of Why include these seeds in your diet It can be an excellent decision for your well-being. In principle, it is important mention that they are one of the best natural sources of magnesiuman essential mineral for cardiovascular health.

According to the portal Harvard Health, Magnesium helps regulate blood pressure and maintain a stable heart rate.. An adequate intake of magnesium can reduce the risk of heart disease and improve the overall function of the cardiovascular system. Incorporating pumpkin seeds into your diet can help you achieve recommended daily intake of this mineral.

Pumpkin seeds: rich in unsaturated fats and fiber



The cited portal details that, in addition to magnesium, Pumpkin seeds are an excellent source of unsaturated fats.which are essential for maintaining a healthy heart. These fats, also known as good fats, They help reduce LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol) and increase HDL cholesterol (good cholesterol).

By including these seeds in your diet, is providing your body with healthy fats and helps improve your lipid profile. Fiber is another key component of pumpkin seeds. Eating a diet rich in fiber can promote healthy digestionprevent constipation and contribute to effective weight control.

Especially when eaten with their shells intact, They are an excellent source of fiberYou can toast them lightly with a little olive oil and bake them at 300°F for 30 to 40 minutes to Maximize your fiber content and enjoy a crunchy and nutritious snackPlus, you can toast them and add them to salads, soups, breads, muffins, and trail mixes for a crunchy, nutritious addition.

If you decide to extract the seeds from a fresh pumpkin, it is a process that requires some work: Separate the seeds from the pulp, rinse them and remove the shell.However, a simpler alternative is to buy the already peeled seeds, known as pepitas, which are ready to use. To take full advantage of their benefits, You can incorporate them into a variety of recipes.