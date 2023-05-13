In Pumas they must form a much more powerful squad if the club wants to at least aspire to be part of the next league. With what the felines have in the squad today, it won’t give them much, not even when Mohamed is in charge of the club. At the time of negotiating, the board of directors of the UNAM has promised the ‘Turk’ the arrival of quality reinforcements, we will see if with the current finances of the cats this can be achieved.
More news about the transfer market in Liga MX
At least to this day, everything indicates that the ‘Turk’ is already the man who makes sporting decisions. The club announced the departure of Diogo because Mohamed no longer wanted him in the squad, in the same way, it is known that for the Argentine, making movements inside the goal is key. As we have been reporting weeks ago in 90minAntonio considers that a place for foreigners with Sosa as goalkeeper is unnecessarily burned, and thus, his departure is increasingly viable.
The club could end the contract of the Uruguayan goalkeeper in the summer to free up a place for those not born in Mexico, which the ‘Turk’ wants to occupy to strengthen the attack. Therefore, the termination of the contract is a real scenario, since Mohamed has Julio González and knows that there will be two or three Mexican jiggers on the table who could arrive as free agents and who could be at the level of what Sebastián or even can offer. above.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Pumas #Sebastián #Sosas #departure
Leave a Reply