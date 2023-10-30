Melikov: riots at Makhachkala airport were coordinated from Ukraine

The riots at the Makhachkala airport were coordinated in the Telegram channel “Morning of Dagestan”, the administrators of which are traitors from the territory of Ukraine – about this stated Head of Dagestan Sergei Melikov. According to the investigation, “Morning of Dagestan” works for the Ukrainian Center for Information and Psychological Operations (TsIPsO), and its authors are involved in provocations and the dissemination of extremist materials. Details about what is known about the channel and why it is popular in the region are in the Lenta.ru material.

The head of Dagestan announced inevitable punishment for the instigators of the riots

According to Sergei Melikov, the story of the unrest at the Makhachkala airport, which was coordinated in the Telegram channel “Morning of Dagestan,” is not the first of its kind: the region’s leadership has previously faced attempts to destabilize the situation in Dagestan and create a background of protest.

To achieve this, “prohibited methods are used,” such as inciting ethnic hatred and interfaith problems. Melikov noted that all those responsible for the events of October 29 will bear “deserved responsibility” and there will be no forgiveness for anyone.

Many facts have been recorded, video and photographic recordings have been made, so no one should escape responsibility. Sergey Melikovhead of Dagestan

The head of Dagestan emphasized that the unrest at Makhachkala airport was a gross violation of the law. “Dagestanians empathize with the suffering of victims of the actions of unrighteous people and politicians and pray for peace in Palestine. But what happened at the airport is outrageous and should be assessed by law enforcement agencies!” – he said.

Head of the Republic of Dagestan Sergei Melikov Photo: Valery Sharifulin / RIA Novosti

On the evening of October 29, hundreds of aggressive residents of the republic broke into Uytash airport in Makhachkala, awaiting a flight from Tel Aviv. Protesters shouting “Allahu Akbar” and holding Palestinian flags blocked the entrance to the facility and then ransacked the premises.

Dagestanis checked the passports of passengers in cars leaving the airport, looking for people who had flown in from Israel. According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, 20 people were injured as a result of the unrest. As Lente.ru was told by the press service of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs for the North Caucasus District (NCFD), nine of them are police officers.

The surge in popularity of anti-Semitic Telegram channels in Dagestan occurred following the events in the Gaza Strip

As a journalist from one of the federal media, whose relatives live in Dagestan, said, today, in addition to “Morning of Dagestan,” a huge number of Telegram channels have appeared in the republic that promote content directed against Jews. The reason for their popularity was the events in the Gaza Strip, which is under constant shelling from Israel in response to the Hamas invasion on October 7.

The problem is not only in anonymous Telegram channels: many popular bloggers who were not previously noticed are now actively promoting content directed against Jews

According to our colleague, channels and bloggers gain a lot of subscribers based on such content, without realizing what this can lead to. The journalist noted that many people were sure that Jews would arrive on flights from Tel Aviv to Makhachkala, whose goal was almost to capture Dagestan.

This is the result of long-term processing of people who were convinced that such enemies were to blame for everything Russian media journalist

The Lenta.ru interlocutor also pointed out that posts calling for the seizure of the airport in Makhachkala began appearing on Saturday, October 28. Moreover, in addition to “Morning of Dagestan,” calls for mass unrest were actively disseminated in the Telegram channel “KAIF Dagestan” and in the channel “Tut Dagestan.” In this regard, many questions arise for law enforcement officers, who for some reason did not promptly respond to what was happening.

Investigators linked the Morning of Dagestan channel with Ukrainian intelligence services

Former State Duma deputy Ilya Ponomarev (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of foreign agents, as well as in the list of extremists and terrorists of Rosfinmonitoring). According to him, the unrest in the republic “was coordinated through our Telegram channel “Morning of Dagestan”.”

A case was opened against Ponomarev in Russia under Article 160 (“Misappropriation or embezzlement”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, after which he fled the country in 2014. First, the former deputy left for the United States, and then to Ukraine: there he was given a temporary residence permit, and then citizenship.

Riot participants at Makhachkala airport Photo: Ramazan Rashidov / TASS

In 2022, Ponomarev was put on the wanted list and arrested in absentia under an article for disseminating deliberately false information about the Russian army. Meanwhile, according to investigators, the Telegram channel “Morning of Dagestan” with 62 thousand subscribers works for the Ukrainian Center for Information and Psychological Operations (TsIPsO).

At the same time, the authors of the channel are involved in provocations and the dissemination of extremist materials. On August 31, the moderators of “Morning of Dagestan” were searched. Law enforcement officers worked at 13 addresses.

They seized computers as part of a criminal case initiated under several articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation

Among them are 128.1 (“Defamation”), 137 (“Violation of privacy”) and 296 (“Threat or violence in connection with the administration of justice”). Some of the suspects in this case had previously come to the attention of law enforcement agencies for extremism. In addition, a number of people involved in the case managed to hide abroad.

The expert explained the mechanisms of work of provocateurs in Dagestan

As Andrei Manoilo, head of the Information Wars program at Moscow State University, said in an interview with Lenta.ru, the unrest at Makhachkala airport was a controlled provocation that was prepared in advance. The provocateurs, having organized the seizure of the airport, left the authorities with two scenarios, both equally negative.

The first option is to decisively suppress the unrest, arrest the perpetrators and bring them to justice. In this case, the government may be accused of acting against Muslims. If you do not show decisiveness, the authorities may be accused of anti-Semitism, which is also extremely dangerous. This is a cunning fork arranged by provocateurs Andrey ManoiloHead of the Information Wars program at Moscow State University

As Manoilo notes, it was no coincidence that the provocateurs chose Dagestan for their actions – a poor region with a serious corruption problem. In 2022, 14 percent of the republic’s population lived below the poverty line. At the same time, according to Rosstat data, it is in the Dokuzparinsky district turned out to be the lowest average salary in the country is 24.4 thousand rubles.

Dagestan turned out to be exactly the region that is easiest to “blow up” using points of tension that are socio-economic in nature. At the same time, the provocateurs painted the “explosion” itself in the colors of ideological, almost interfaith confrontation between Muslims and Jews Andrey ManoiloHead of the Information Wars program at Moscow State University

The State Duma suggested contacting Telegram management about “Morning of Dagestan”

State Duma Deputy Sultan Khamzaev offered prepare an appeal to Telegram management regarding the blocking of the “Morning of Dagestan” channel. According to him, not blocking such channels is tantamount to participating in their activities.

Telegram management knows that these types of accounts operate and violate laws and call for mass unrest, including terrorist actions. Sultan KhamzaevState Duma deputy

Consequences of riots at Makhachkala airport Frame: Administration of the Head of the Republic of Dagestan

The deputy noted that the channel, even during partial mobilization, disturbed the public and called on people to riot. According to him, options for stopping the channel’s operation are being discussed today.

We are monitoring the possible mechanism of action. This channel is long-suffering; it has been known since the mobilization last year. And there were also actions of “indignation” in Makhachkala and a number of other cities, when the same Telegram channel excited the public through fakes, just like yesterday Sultan KhamzaevState Duma deputy

Distribution of fakes in Dagestan Telegram channels and WhatsApp groups accompanied the coronavirus pandemic and partial mobilization

Attempts to find Jews at the airport are not the first time that the spread of fake news has led to discontent among Dagestanis. A series of mailings occurred in September 2022, when partial mobilization was announced in Russia. Then they tried to pass off videos from protests in Iran as rallies in the region, and also distributed other fake videos.

The result was an action in the center of Makhachkala. Authorities then said that it was controlled, among other things, from abroad. Later, fake reports appeared that partial mobilization was canceled in Dagestan, allegedly due to resistance from residents. The posts were accompanied by an “order” from the military commissar of the republic. Then messages were thrown in about the beginning of the second wave of mobilization, which refuted.

In August 2023, messengers began to actively distribute information about the forced transfer of all Russians to the digital ruble and the impossibility of withdrawing their money back after conversion. The manager of the Bank of Russia branch in Dagestan, Murad Idrisov, then assured residents that the regulator would not launch such mailings about the digital ruble, and any proposals for transactions with it would be fraudulent. In the same month, Stavropol, Karachay-Cherkessia, Dagestan and some other regions, including Central Russia, covered panic over biometric data collection. Messages began to appear on social networks and instant messengers that it would be possible to refuse data collection only until August 31, and otherwise, from September 1, a person will automatically be in the database, after which information about him can supposedly be obtained at any ATM. Because of this people en masse We went to the MFC to write refusals. This significantly paralyzed the work of the centers. In October 2023 in Dagestan discovered Another fake – information about a new method of kidnapping women began to be spread in messengers. A crying child allegedly approaches them and asks to be taken somewhere, for example, to the police, after which the Dagestani woman is grabbed and taken away in an unknown direction. This fake has appeared in different countries since 2005 and has been repeatedly debunked.

A wave of fakes spread throughout Dagestan during the coronavirus pandemic. So, in 2020 in Makhachkala, sharply went up in price ginger root, after a video was distributed on messengers with a man saying that ginger supposedly protects the body from COVID-19.

Later, through the WhatsApp messenger in the form of an audio recording, distribute a message that poisoned medical masks have appeared in pharmacies in Dagestan and North Ossetia. Based on these facts, criminal cases were initiated.

In addition, the spread of fakes caused an increase in polio cases in Dagestan and a number of other Caucasian republics. According to the regional Rospotrebnadzor, at the beginning of March 2023, about 19 thousand children in the republic did not receive vaccinations due to anti-vaxxers.