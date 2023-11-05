KATHMANDU, Nepal — Several months ago, Sandip Thapaliya, an unemployed lab technician, called his sister in Kathmandu to share some exciting news.

“I joined the Russian Army!” he exclaimed from Moscow. He said he had been unable to find a decent job in Nepal, so this was his best option. He would soon be sent to Ukraine.

Shanta, her younger sister, couldn’t believe it. “Are you crazy?” she yelled at him. “Don’t you know that thousands of people are dying there? To them you are like an insect.”

He begged her not to worry—after all, he was simply registering as a doctor—and promised to keep in touch.

For a few weeks he did it, sharing the contract he signed for about 75 thousand rubles a month (about $750); photographs of him wearing camouflage; and even some videos that showed him marching.

But less than a month later, he left a brief voice message: “They are taking us to the jungle. “I’ll call you when I get back.”

Then, silence.

His story, of desperation to find work at home that led to the life of a contract soldier thousands of miles away, is remarkably familiar in Nepal, where hundreds of young people have taken sides in the war in Ukraine—on both sides. According to Nepali government officials, documents shared with The New York Times and interviews, most of them fight for Russia.

But a smaller group has joined the Foreign Legion on the Ukrainian side. This raises the possibility that young people from a poor Himalayan nation who have nothing at stake in the war could turn on each other in the trenches of Ukraine.

“If this situation continues, Nepalis will kill each other in the war between Russia and Ukraine,” said Rajendra Bajgain, a member of Nepal’s Parliament. “I feel guilty seeing all this before my eyes. “It’s criminal.”

Landlocked Nepal, with a growing population and rising unemployment, is one of the most impoverished countries in Asia.

Nepal has tried to remain neutral in the war, refusing to join economic sanctions against Moscow. But he has taken a stance at the United Nations against the Russian invasion.

Nepalese officials urge young people to stay away from war. Bajgain said the government should tell the Russian military to stop recruiting Nepalese citizens.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Sandip, 30, was looking for work. He had been working as a technician in a Covid-19 laboratory, but was laid off when cases decreased. At the same time, he fell in love and got married.

Last fall, as inflation was soaring in Nepal and tourism was plummeting, he hatched a plan: He would get a student visa to Russia, work there for a couple of years, and then head to Western Europe. He really wanted to live in Spain.

His wife helped pay $8.00 to a company in Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, that made the arrangements — flights, visa and registration at a Russian language school — and last October he landed in Moscow. But things didn’t go as planned.

He had a hard job in a metal factory, then in a flower shop, then shoveling snow, and his immigration permit was running out.

But in May, President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia announced that foreigners who served one year in the Russian military would be fast-tracked to full citizenship.. The same day Putin signed the measure, Sandip signed a contract with the Russian Defense Ministry. He forced him to participate in “activities to maintain or restore international peace.”

Young people from India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and a constellation of other countries joined the program, the Nepalis said. Less than a month later, they were sent to Ukraine. Youth advocates in Nepal cite widespread unemployment as the main reason for Russia’s recruiting success.

In June, Sandip was sent to Bakhmut. After Shanta stopped hearing from him, he sent messages to family, friends, Nepalis working in Russia, Nepalese diplomats—whoever he could think of—asking for help.

At the end of August, Russia sent a message: “Your brother was buried on July 14 at 12:50 in the Navo-Talisty cemetery, Ivanovo, Russia. I hope I have helped. My condolences”.

By: Bhadra Sharma and Jeffrey Gettleman