In recent times, especially here in Italy, after Alitalia became ITA, the question has arisen because the planes are white and why the new company had chosen blue as their livery. Many aircraft, especially airliners, are painted white and there are many reasons why this is the case, having to do with the comfort, the efficiency and the safety.

Online rumors are circulating who would answer why planes are white, answers that the white paint is not only lighter in color but also lighter in colormaking adopting that hue a cost savings issue for CEOs, however while cost savings will come into play, the rumor does not appear to be trueaccording to some data found on the net.

At the beginning of aviationthe planes kept their own metallic colorwith their chrome frame that’s almost iconic when you think of the early decades of aviation, but some metal planes still fly today, however a plane will experience all sorts of weather phenomena, and metals have an annoying tendency to corrode.

So paint (any color) is one way to protect the skin of the aircraft longer. It might be expensive to paint an entire plane, but it’s cheaper in the long run when it comes to maintaining the plane, and in addition to the corrosion issue, a chrome plane still needs polishing, which can be avoided altogether with painting.

But then, why are the planes white?

White paint is also important for warmth. Above the cloud line, during the day, planes are in direct sunlight for many hours, and are often also parked at the airport in sunlight, in this circumstance it is easy to imagine why the planes are white.

White paint absorbs less heatmaking the cool inside the aircraft last longer, also going to have a positive impact on the long-term economic plan, and the amount of exposure to sunlight, as well as the interaction with the elements, affects differently on paints.

Colored paints tend to fade over timewhich isn’t as big a problem for white paint, and again we have an economic payoff, as it’s cheaper to paint planes white.

The reason why the planes are white also has consequences from the point of view of maintenance, in fact a light colour it also makes it easier to locate defects or damagecracks or dents that shouldn’t be there, oil leaks or other internal liquids are obviously more evident on a white livery than on colored ones.

There is another reason that is often cited as to why planes are white: it is the reducing the risk of birds hitting the aircraftwhich can be fatal to the birds and dangerous to the people on board.

A Study on Human-Wildlife Interactions was able to suggest that a brighter (white) fuselage, in a sunny or partly cloudy sky, would have more contrast than a bluer one. That said, the researchers say that their work is inconclusive and requires further testing.

Now, checking online for answers to why planes are white, it’s often seen that some people have claimed that white paint actually weighs less than any other color, especially black paint, and on that point, it is speculated that, on the whole plane, black paint would add the mass of more people to the aircraftso white paint would be a good investment, if this were true or scientifically proven, but it is not.

Looking at specialized forums, many dissenting opinions emerged from aviation enthusiastswhere some, very angry, claimed that the weight of the paint has nothing to do with why the planes are white, while others weighed the same volume of store-bought titanium oxide and other colored paints to show that white is indeed heavier.

While this could be proof and corroborate a further argument as to why planes are white, our colleagues at IFLScience they assumed that aircraft paint was different, so an industry contact of theirs was able to get in touch with a leading paint manufacturer to ask if white paint was lighter or heavier than darker colored paint.

Unfortunately, it turns out that the answer is confidential. Their expert thinks the idea that white paint is lighter comes from confusion about painting an aircraft in general, not least because although aircraft are large and paint can add several hundred kilograms to the weight, this fact has been associated exclusively with dark varnishes and not with all varnishes.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!