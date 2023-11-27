Why are negotiations to form a government in the Netherlands stalled?

Negotiations to form a government coalition in the Netherlands After the electoral victory of the Freedom Party movement led by Geert Wilders, they stalled on Monday, after the resignation of the person in charge of leading them.

(Read also: The victory of the right in legislative elections shakes the politics of the Netherlands).

European and international leaders are closely watching whether Wilders and his Party for Freedom (PVV) can form a government with their partners, who distrust his radical views against Islam, immigration and the European Union.

Gom van Strien, appointed by the right-wing leader to lead the negotiations, was charged this weekend in the Dutch media of having committed fraud in his former company.

Nederlandse verkiezingen: PVV-verkenner Gom van Strien stapt op https://t.co/NjADOAREty Dat zal weer eindigen met Herman Tjeenk Willink die de boel moet redden. — Van Cauwelaert (@cauwelaert) November 27, 2023

These circumstances and the time it will take to respond to the accusations “are not compatible” with the entrusted task, declared this senator from Geert Wilders’ party.

“I have therefore informed Geert Wilders and the Speaker of Parliament of my resignation with immediate effect from my position,” he added.

(Keep reading: The singular reappearance of a stolen Van Gogh in the Netherlands: how was it returned?).

Strien was due to officially begin his task on Monday by meeting with Wilders, whose party was the winner in the November 22 elections. The meetings were cancelled.

The NRC newspaper reported on Sunday that a former employer of Gom van Strien, Utrecht Holdings, filed a complaint with the police about alleged fraud committed by the senator and other colleaguesaccusations that the accused described as “unfounded.”

Photo: Sem Van Der Wal. EFE

“It’s not the start I dreamed of,” Wilders admitted on Monday, despite everything being optimistic in his aspiration for the position of “prime minister of this beautiful country.”

(We recommend: The singular reappearance of a stolen Van Gogh in the Netherlands: how was it returned?).

The right-wing leader said he was thinking about a new negotiator “more distanced from politics,” adding that he could be named on Tuesday.

His party, the PVV, calls for a ban on mosques, the Koran and the veil, as well as a referendum on leaving the EU.

AFP