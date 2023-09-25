Nacho and the comedian Led Varela are the protagonists of a scandal that has had greater relevance on social networks. The interpreter of ‘Perro mujeriego’ responded to the comedian in a 50-minute video, after a fragment of his last stand-up show came to light with an insult towards the singer. What did Nacho and Led say? He reviews in the following note how the virtual dispute began.

YOU CAN SEE: Tocorón Prison: this is what one of the houses of ‘Niño’ Guerrero looks like

What did Led Varela say to Nacho?

On social networks, a fragment of Led Varela’s stand-up show has been spread in which he insults Nacho when remembering his time as host of the program ‘La sopa’. “Nacho, The Creature, is the biggest bastard I have ever come across in my life who came to the program.”

Varela mentioned that, while he was the host of ‘The Soup’, he had Nacho as a guest and, apparently, he refused to follow the script scheduled for that day of recording. “When someone does it to me, I’m going to make up a joke about you and I’m going to counter it all over the planet so that people find out what a motherfucker you are, beyond how obvious it is,” he concluded. he.

What did Nacho respond to Led Varela?

The Venezuelan artist made a broadcast through his Instagram account that lasted 50 minutes. In his profile, the recording is posted in two parts. He stated that yesterday he got upset after hearing the insult that Led Varela mentioned against him on his show. “I could feel my fever rising and my ears getting hot. I felt like a sensitive child,” he said.

“If I meet him in Miami or anywhere else, I’m going to approach him, I’ll slap him,” Nacho said in the broadcast.

The Republic is on Telegram

Are you interested in staying up to date with the latest news from Venezuela?

We invite you to subscribe to our Telegram channel:https://t.me/larepublicave. Receive the most recent information on daily events in the country from reliable sources.

#Nacho #Led #Varela #trend #social #networks