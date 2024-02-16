A few weeks ago, The US state of Alabama became the first territory in the world to use nitrogen gas asphyxiation as a method of execution. to a person who had previously been sentenced to the death penalty.

The execution, on January 26, sparked intense controversy not so much because of the use of capital punishment – which is still legal in 27 states of the country and at the federal level – but because employing a system never before tried and without being clear about the degree of suffering it would cause in the prisoner.

“Alabama has decided to use this person as a guinea pig to test an execution method that has never been used before. The world is watching closely,” Sonia Sotomayor, one of the nine members of the US Supreme Court, said moments before. USA

Indeed, many paid attention. But not in the sense that Sotomayor expected. Since then, Three other states in the country (Ohio, Mississippi and Oklahoma) have passed or are in the process of passing laws to authorize nitrogen as an alternative to the death penalty.

And authorities in others, mostly southerners and conservatives, have begun investigations to move in this same direction.

Kenneth Eugene Smith, executed in Alabama by asphyxiation with nitrogen gas.

The move toward nitrogen as an alternative to capital punishment is not fortuitous. Since 1982, when lethal injection was first introduced as a method of executing those sentenced to death, this has been the preferred route by states where the maximum penalty is still applied.

However, In recent years, the combination of chemicals and substances used in this lethal cocktail has begun to become scarce. This, in large part, because the companies that produced the ingredients have stopped doing so given the bad image their association with the practice generates.

Many executions, in fact, have had to be postponed due to the lack of these chemicals and in their absence, several states have begun to consider options.

In Tennessee, for example, the use of the electric chair was reinstituted as a second method when lethal injection is not available and states like Utah still offer the firing squad if another is not available. In the years of Donald Trump's presidency, when there was already a shortage and the moratorium on capital executions that came from Barack Obama's years in the Oval Office was lifted, the president suggested using fentanyl as an alternative.

His initiative did not prosper but in the current election campaign, and given the rise of fentanyl in overdose deaths in the US, Trump has revived the idea again.

The Alabama case involved Kenneth Eugene Smith, who was charged with the murder of Dorlene Sennett in 1988.

In March of that year, Sennett was found dead in her residence with 8 wounds in the chest and two in the neck. Smith and an accomplice, John Forrester Parker, were charged with the crime. According to prosecutors, Charles Sennett, husband and pastor at a local church, paid each of them $1,000 to get rid of their spouse and thus be able to collect life insurance.

The pastor ended up committing suicide a few months later when the authorities identified him as the mastermind.

Initially, Smith was convicted in 1989 but his sentence was overturned on appeal because of errors in the investigation. In 1996 he was tried again for the same case. An 11-person jury found him guilty and sentenced him to life in prison.

The judge, however, did not agree with the sentence and imposed the death penalty. Several years later, the state passed a law that prevents a judge from changing the will of the jury when it comes to capital punishment.

That, among other things, was one of the reasons invoked by the defense to try to stop his execution. After several years of appeals, the judge's sentence was upheld because at the time he had that power.

In December 2022, 34 years after the murder, the execution finally took place but it was canceled at the last minute because the doctors could not apply the lethal injection.

And that is why death was carried out with nitrogen using a mask that covers the entire head. and through which the gas is administered that quickly replaces oxygen and causes asphyxiation. Or at least that was the theory.

“There is very little research on death from nitrogen hypoxia. When the state is considering using a novel form of execution that has never been attempted anywhere, the public has an interest in ensuring that the state has adequately researched the method and established procedures to minimize the pain and suffering of the condemned person. “This is not what happened,” Smith's lawyers said.

The topic, in any case, has revived the persistent debate over the death penalty in the US, one of the few developed countries in the world that still uses it.

In fact, it is a category in which he is rather alone. Belarus, in Europe, is the only country on the old continent where it is allowed.

In the Western Hemisphere, except for Brazil and Guatemala, which retain it for exceptional cases such as treason in times of war, all others have abolished it.

In total there are only 52 countries in the world where it is allowed, mostly in Asia and the Middle East.. But even in many of them it has not been used for decades although it is allowed.

There are only 52 countries in the world where the death penalty is allowed, mostly in Asia and the Middle East.

In 2023, to cite an example, only ten countries (China, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Singapore, Iraq, Kuwait, Somalia, Southern Somalia, and the United States) used it 5 or more times.

In the specific case of the USA, Over the past year, 20 people were executed in 5 states (Missouri, Oklahoma, Florida, Texas, and Alabama).

This is a low number if we look at the historical average, which reached almost 100 executions per year in 1998.

However, the numbers have started to grow in the last three years.

Despite the controversy it sparks, the practice remains popular in the country where at least 53 percent of all adults say they support it, according to the latest Gallup poll.

