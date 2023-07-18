EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Bears that have been run over, bears entering houses, schools, shopping centers, improperly castrated bears and starving bears with their digestive systems clogged by the plastics they eat from the garbage. He ursus americanus, Considered endangered, it has come down from the mountains and walks freely through the streets of Monterrey and other large cities of Nuevo León until someone notifies the authorities. They decide the future of the bear based on its history of violence and how often they descend on the city. Since 2008, 244 of these mammals have been captured and displaced, according to the organization Parques y Vida Silvestre de Nuevo León (PVSNL).

Faced with complaints from animal organizations, the institutions refer to the protocol that they implement every time they receive a report of a bear in a human settlement. Edgar Acosta, the general director of PVSNL, is in charge of deciding the fate of these animals together with the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) and Civil Protection. “We have to think about the integrity of people and at the same time, that of animals. It is a species that may seem likeable, but the reality is that bears are totally unpredictable wild species.

Since the buildings and the big houses and the pools in which the bears sometimes bathe cannot move, it is the latter that end up suffering the stress of moving to a new habitat. “The bears are the ones who decide their destiny,” says Acosta. Authorities use something they call a Risk Traffic Light, a decision matrix that indicates the bear’s future based on the animal’s past and present behavior. For example, if the bear follows or harasses a person in an urban environment, it is a medium-high risk, and therefore it would be appropriate to handle (sedate, trap) the animal and release them into their habitat.

Monterrey is the third largest city in Mexico. As its population increased, the wealthiest inhabitants have moved to the foothills of the mountains that surround this city of just over five million inhabitants. Every so often a new video pops up featuring a bear terrorizing or hugging a passerby. In April of this year, a family from Monterrey had to run away because a huge bear was chasing them non-stop through the corridors of a cabin in the town of Ciénega de González, an hour from the capital of Nuevo León.

In March, images of a bear emerged in the Lagos del Vergel neighborhood, also in Monterrey, while it took a dip in a house pool to cool off from the historic heat that was plaguing the region on those days. Then the animal got out of the pool and walked quietly, playing with the branches of the trees in the garden until it got bored and plunged back into the leafy forest. And recently, last May, a black bear, a young specimen, had to be captured because it was wandering aimlessly through the streets of Monterrey, bumping into cars, clearly disoriented.

Sometimes, however, despite the Risk Stoplight and inter-institutional decision-making, the authorities make mistakes that end up appearing in the national press. In August 2020, a specialized veterinarian from the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) received a 96-kilo bear that they had seen before eating out of garbage and that had been “socializing” with passers-by in Parque Chipinque. The authorities decided that the best thing, given the history of approaches to human populations, was to release it in the Sierra de Nido, in Chihuahua. The problem is that another very territorial breed of bear lives there, and so that the Nuevo León black bear would not have adaptation problems, they decided to castrate the animal.

The decision transcended and generated a debate on that decision. Adriana Cela, a biologist in Mexico City who works for the animal organization Animal Heroes, fears authorities sent the bear to her own death. “It is very stressful for a bear to arrive in a new territory that it does not know and have to fight again for its territory, fight with other bears to conquer its space without knowing where the food sources are either… who knows what there is Been to that poor animal,” he says by phone.

It is also not clear that returning them to their natural habitat is the best option. “It is much easier to feed on the garbage from the containers than on the ants of a tree,” Cela says on the subject. Acosta also seems concerned about this problem: “The bears seek to return to where they perceive that they found a delicacy, which for them is food from the garbage.” As if that were not enough, the youngest bears that are appearing in videos on the streets of the city have learned this behavior from their mothers.

In 2015, the authorities dealt with the case of a bear with her two cubs feeding on the garbage generated by a recreational center in Parque Chipinque, on the outskirts of Monterrey. The animals were trapped in cages and returned to their natural habitat, but experts say that now it is these bear cubs that have returned to the city, interact with people instead of fleeing from them and feed on their garbage, at the risk of what that supposes The food, says the biologist Cela, does not bring the nutrients they need, they have additives and fats that damage the bears’ liver and kidneys.

Acosta goes one step further: “Today, when we find dead specimens with clear signs of lack of food, the most likely thing is that in the subsequent autopsy we find a digestive system obstructed by a plastic bag.” What is the solution? In his messages to the population, the most recurring, apart from not interacting with them and not feeding them, is not to leave the garbage available to the animals, on the street or in places where they can easily access. “The garbage has to be deposited in bear-proof containers, which are a product that is already sold here,” asks the director of Parks and Wildlife.

