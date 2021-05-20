Mohamed, 17, dropped out of everything this week: his studies at a high school, his final exams and his family. His only project now is to reach the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, like hundreds of minors who do not see any future in their country, Morocco.

Since Monday, a human tide of more than 8,000 candidates for exile, the vast majority Moroccans, crossed the small Spanish port without problems thanks to a relaxation of Moroccan border controls.

Among them there are an impressive number of young people who left alone and young children brought by their families.

The image of a baby who was saved from drowning by a Spanish Civil Guard agent has been around the world, provoking horror on social networks.

But teenagers have also been seen alone, sometimes very young, trying their luck at the border, reaching the Spanish beach by sea, being rejected or wandering the streets of Ceuta.

A large part of the thousands of migrants who arrived in Ceuta are unaccompanied minors. Photo: REUTERS

Desperate parents



“I’m looking for my 15-year-old daughter. She left the house to cross, another girl told me that she saw her in Ceuta. I have no news, nobody knows anything,” says Abdelhak Bouchahtaoui, a man in his fifties, near from the border.

Many parents approach the bars that separate Morocco from Ceuta hoping to hear from their children who left for the Spanish enclave.

Ouafa arrived urgently from Tangier and was “relieved” to find her 15-year-old son, despite the fact that at first she hoped “that he had managed to cross the border.”

“My mother keeps calling me to come back, but the adventure doesn’t scare me,” says 16-year-old Abdellah, who was returned to Moroccan territory by the Spanish Civil Guard on Tuesday.

This young man who left school two years ago and is now employed in a mechanical workshop in Tangier spent the night in a garden near the border crossing. Others wander the streets of Castillejos, where the inhabitants give them food and drink.

Immigrant minors, in front of a shelter where they were taken in Ceuta. Photo: AFP

In search of a future

“I have no future here. I want to work to help my family,” says Mohamed, who arrived in Castillejos on Wednesday after a long march.

Leaning against a wall on the ground floor of a building in the small Moroccan coastal town, he does not regret leaving his studies to try your luck at the border.

Like him, most of the minors who want to go into exile come from poor families, are out of school and sometimes do small jobs to survive. In Castillejos, everyone dreams of a new breach in border controls.

At least 4,800 migrants, including 1,500 minors, have been expelled since Monday, according to figures from the Spanish Ministry of the Interior.

This “impressive” flow of minors to the border is unprecedented according to Omar Naji, a Moroccan human rights activist who follows the migration issue.

“His expulsion by Spain is contrary to international treaties on children’s rights,” he says indignantly.

“The Moroccan authorities have implicated them to pressure Spain for political purposes,” he condemns at the same time.

On Wednesday afternoon, the flow towards Ceuta slowed down little by little. The few who tried to swim to the enclave were quickly returned to the Moroccan coast by the royal navy. On the Spanish side, those arriving by sea were also quickly detained and taken to the border.

Unaccompanied minors who crossed the border between Morocco and Ceuta alone. Photo: AP

The social gap

In 2018, the Moroccan Economic, Social and Environmental Council (EESC), an official body, had warned of the “dizzying” gap that separates the 11 million young Moroccans from the rest of society and of the “great challenge” it poses. their social insertion.

With problems like dropouts, unemployment, low-skilled jobs, low wages and lack of social coverage, young people between 15 and 34 years old (one third of the population) are the great forgotten of the country’s economic growth, according to a report from that agency.

The situation was further aggravated by the crisis linked to the Covid-19 pandemic. Two out of every five young people living in urban centers were unemployed, according to official figures for 2020.

Source: AFP

CB