Dubai brings us together every year in its beautiful media wedding, bringing out the new, the different and the amazing, and bringing us together with media figures from the Arab world and the world. This is something that extends to 21 years of pioneering the idea, its maturity and development and its race towards the future and its open horizons in all directions and dimensions. It is effort, strenuous fatigue and continuity in Renewal by our colleague Mona Al Marri’s team, so that the Dubai media can keep pace with the dreams of the global city of Dubai. On the day of the first forum, I was happy with the victory of “Dr. Muhammad Al-Rumaihi was awarded the “Media Personality of the Year” award. His example and his giving, which has spanned nearly forty years and more in the media, journalistic, social and academic fields, is undoubtedly worthy of it. It is a joy, even if it comes late, it is one that cools the heart and quenches the stomach, so it is well-deserved. Later, I was also happy to pay attention to an Arab writer, distinguished in her presentation, topics, and pen, namely, “Dr. Sawsan Al-Abtah” for winning the Best Columnist Award, for my dear colleague, I say: Beautiful works cannot be wasted, and even if thanks are delayed, they arrive, and it is better than not arriving.

This is perhaps an obligatory and necessary introduction to the joyful things in life, in appreciation of those working in this hard media field, which some consider to be comfortable work, dazzling with lights and reflective rays of photographic cameras, and in reality it is like walking in a minefield or like a circus performer who walks balanced on a rope. His only guide is that stick, which he does not know whether to hold from the middle, loosen, or tighten.

But what caught my attention during that media forum was the functional fear and terror sweeping the hearts of media colleagues about what is called artificial intelligence, or “AI.” It is as if today’s media professionals are immortalized in their positions. The broadcaster is afraid of being removed from his position, and the journalist is terrified of that device that is considered smarter. From him, and without any spelling, grammatical or informational errors, and with the ability to grade, correct, photograph, and even take out the article and put it on the newspaper’s “magnet” in the shortest possible time, and to the fullest extent, I saw that trembling, and that panic, from the beautiful, beautified broadcasters, and what that presentation could constitute before. The artificial intelligence announcer, who does not cost the station the price of a box of make-up for a ground anchor, nor a quarter of her mood, nor her constant fear of aging through experiments in repairing, hernia, repair and fracture operations, nor her frequent complaints about the envy of so-and-so, and the harassment of so-and-so on the station, to the point that some of the drama actors were Fear is still in their eyes, because the artificial intelligence actor can cry all the time, with the same feeling, and he can laugh afterward if the dramatic situation changes, and he can imitate the voice of any actor, with perhaps more sincere tones, and he does not need to repeat the scene ten times. I saw them as colleagues in the media and the profession of trouble at the media forum. I saw that fear in their souls, as if they were mourning themselves, and that they were on their way to extinction because of that artificial intelligence that threatens all professions, starting from the car driver, to the security employee, to the accountant, the director’s secretary, and the cook, and ending with those in charge of Human creativity, for photographers, screenwriters, composers, and others with artistic works, artificial intelligence can provide a new alternative to them. In fact, the beautiful, intelligent, and educated actress “Yasmine Sabry” surprised me with her presence, spontaneity, and ability. Perhaps this is due to her journalistic and media backgrounds, and because she is from the city of Alexandria, which is open to the seas of the world, and which proves that a generation of Arab actresses is not just “a wig, and I love you, my love, and when will you propose to me?” From my family! Greetings are obligatory for me due to my ignorance.

Dubai is the city of everyone… and congratulations on the new launch of its media and its various channels, which are a tributary to the UAE’s media, and coinciding with the launch of the media in the beautiful capital, Abu Dhabi.