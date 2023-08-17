

Can you advertise something that is prohibited in the Netherlands? Race cars of the McLaren Formula 1 team, which will start next week at the Grand Prix in Zandvoort, bear the logo of a company that sells nicotine sachets. Remarkably enough, a complaint to the Advertising Code Committee, filed for De Hartstichting, KWF and Longfonds, was rejected. So advertising is allowed. How does this work?

