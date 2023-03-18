The popular TikTok app is banned from being used on the mobile phones of UK government officials and New Zealand MPs. The restriction, announced on Thursday (16), is a preventive national security measure that has also been taken in other institutions.

In recent weeks, the United States, the European Union, Canada and Belgium have announced the imposition of restrictions on the use of TikTok in some of their public institutions due to the risk that information from users of the application will be shared with the Chinese government.

China denies access to Tiktok’s confidential information and has accused the US government of making “unjustified attacks” on the Chinese company. However, every day more countries present limits to the application that has more than 1 billion users worldwide.

In February, when requiring all of its more than 30,000 employees to uninstall the app, the European Commission highlighted that the decision was motivated by cybersecurity risks.

Breton did not specify what risks the commission saw in the application. However, the whole discussion is related to the user data collected by the app, which belongs to the Chinese technology group ByteDance.

From the use of the social network, Tiktok gathers a series of information about each user, their preferences, their contacts and their topics of interest. There is a suspicion that this information could be shared with the Chinese government.

When collecting information, the application should guarantee data security to preserve the privacy of each user, a human right, recalls the secretary general of the National Council of Digital in France, Jean Cattan.

But for government officials or politicians, sharing information with another government, such as a user’s location or topics of interest and conversation, could jeopardize national security issues, says Cattan.

And this is the point that concerns several countries, as made clear by the Belgian Prime Minister, Alexander De Croo.

In early March, when Belgium decided to ban the app among its employees, De Croo said he could not be “innocent”, and that TikTok was “obliged to cooperate with the Chinese secret information services”.

According to experts, the lack of transparency with the use of information criticized in the case of the Chinese application is also repeated with networks belonging to American companies.

“Right now we have to choose who is the ‘policeman’ who will watch over our citizens: the Chinese or the Americans. When people use Facebook, US authorities may have access to user data. When they use TikTok, it is the Chinese authorities who can have access”, evaluates the lawyer specialized in information technology Etienne Drouard.