What happened between Magaly Medina and Deyvis Orosco? The ‘Magpie’ always made it clear that He never had a friendship with ‘Bomboncito’; However, the singer revealed that she did have good gestures with him despite the fact that the closeness was between Jessica Newton and the host of ‘Magaly TV, la firma’. The distance between the friends was never clarified, but the son of Johnny Orosco He did not remain silent when consulted by Medina.

Why did Magaly Medina fight with Jessica Newton and Deyvis Orosco?

It is not known why Medina and Newton fell out; In fact, the friendship seemed so solid that the ‘Urraca’ was going to be the godmother of Cassandra Sánchez de Lamadrid’s first child with Deyvis Orosco; However, at the end of 2021, the driver reported that she would no longer be one. Since then, the criticism, ampays and questions have not stopped.

That is why on his YouTube channel the actor Christopher Gianotti He consulted the ‘Bomboncito de la Cumbia’ about the genesis of the fight and he surprised by stating that He has no idea of ​​the origin of the estrangement.: “I didn’t understand what happened, (it’s) the truth. I’m completely honest with you. I will always be known for talking about mine; that is, my work. On internal issues, on my part, I don’t understand what happened.”

Úrsula Boza’s husband asked if at some point he had not called the communicator to smooth things over, and he stated: “The friendship was between Jessica, my mother-in-law, and her. (…) I don’t know if they had anything, but I preferred to stay out of it.”

Deyvis Orosco responds about Magaly Medina. Photo: LR composition/YouTube/Christopher Gianotti/archive

What does Deyvis Orosco say about Magaly Medina’s criticism?

Gianotti also asked him about his feelings about the ‘Urraca’ criticism. He assures: “I didn’t understand (why), because I met her, we shared personal moments, quite nice, quite good.” And she rescued: “I remember many positive gestures from her, many good things at the time, and that is what I am going to stay with.”. But he stated: “Later I understood that it could have been his work and I was part of the middle. She didn’t understand at first”.

