Auto editor Niek Schenk replies: ‘There are guidelines in the Netherlands for the design of these roads. In principle, main carriageways are illuminated from the central reservation. If that arrangement is insufficient or practically impossible, lighting is sometimes placed in the outer verges.’

‘We try to keep as much distance from traffic as possible. If that is difficult, a so-called ‘collision-safe’ light column is chosen, which can bend or slide away in the event of a collision. You do not run the risk of serious injury in the event of a collision. Placing crash barriers is not always ideal. Those who run off the road often run a greater risk if they collide with it than if there are a limited number of ‘collision-safe’ lampposts.’