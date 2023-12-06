Dr. Eva Ferrer poses at the facilities of the Joan Gamper Sports City, in Sant Joan Despí (Barcelona). Vicens Gimenez (© Vicens Gimenez)

The biggest star of women’s soccer in the last decade, the charismatic American Megan Rapinoe, has torn knee ligaments twice in her career. Alexia Putellas missed the last European Championship due to the same injury. Real Madrid star Caroline Weir’s knee also failed before the start of the current season. The list of victims of the anterior cruciate ligament is endless: the captain of England, Leah Williamson, and her goalscorer Beth Mead, the French Katoto and Cascarino, the Dutch Miedema… A plague with a chilling fact: female soccer players break up to five times more knee ligaments than men. Sports medicine has been trying to find out why this happens for years and FC Barcelona, ​​through the Barça Innovation Hub, has been studying the menstruation cycles of its players for several seasons to find out how hormones affect the ligaments.

“The theory says that estrogen increases the risk of soft tissue laxity injury and that leads to ligament problems. And when are estrogens high? Easy, in the first part of the cycle, that is, when menstruation ends. In theory, there, be careful,” explains doctor Eva Ferrer in a consultation at the Joan Gamper Sports City medical center, in Sant Joan Despí. For four years she combined the white coat with the boots and the tracksuit as head of the Barça women’s team. Since last season, she has led a study by the Barça Innovation Hub that tries to find the methodology that allows us to know at all times the level of estrogen and progesterone that the players have to avoid injuries and to improve training performance. Estrogen enhances muscle, and progesterone enhances endurance, but since it is very difficult to measure hormonal levels, training cannot be individualized.

Dr. Eva Ferrer, in her office. Vicens Gimenez (© Vicens Gimenez)

Forty FC Barcelona players were examined for three months every Monday with saliva and blood samples to check their hormonal status. The result of the study determined that saliva still does not provide enough information, as blood does. Curiosity is inevitable: Did Alexia Putellas have her period when he broke his knee? “I can’t tell you,” Ferrer responds. The scientific community that has studied this phenomenon of women’s football is convinced that there is a hormonal relationship with injuries, but no study has been able to definitively determine this link. “It is one more factor, but each woman’s hormones are also affected by variables such as stress, nutrition or rest. The objective is to minimize the risk,” adds the doctor.

Scientific studies on menstruation in athletes contradict each other practically quarter by quarter because the research is incipient. “Studies on women in health have always been at the bottom, not only in sports. Especially because our hormonal changes make it very difficult to assess the results, but that’s just how we are,” she explains. Even when the athletes themselves spoke freely about how their performance had been affected by menstruation, this was not really taken into account.

The study by Dr. Eva Ferrer joins another broader project from the Barça Innovation Hub that also analyzes genetic factors related to injuries. “Right now you go to a hospital with cancer and together with a genetic study you can determine what treatment is best and what evolution that type of cancer may have. That doesn’t happen in sports because there is no data. What we are doing should be done with 1,000 more players because it is estimated that, with the growth in licenses, in a few years there will be 60 million female soccer players in the world,” concludes the head doctor of the Barça Innovation Hub, Gil Rhodes.

