‘The light from LED headlights is sometimes dazzling for oncoming traffic,’ says reader J. Verberk in the question & answer section of our car editors. ‘A few years ago, the first Christmas tree lighting with LEDs was put on the market, which was bright white. Not everyone appreciated that, which is why you can now buy LED lights with ‘warm’ light. That is less bright and more pleasant for the eyes. Why doesn’t the car industry bring such a light to the market so that no one is bothered or dazzled by the bright light anymore?’

