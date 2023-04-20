WASHINGTON — President Joseph R. Biden Jr. traveled to Northern Ireland earlier this month to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which ended decades of sectarian violence. But the commemoration was also a reminder that such diplomatic achievements have become a thing of the past. At a time of war in Europe and tension around the world, the kind of painstaking bargaining that brought peace to the Emerald Isle a quarter of a century ago has largely disappeared.

While Biden is a fervent believer in making deals, his efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal have collapsed, and it is generally seen as futile to even try to end the protracted Israeli-Palestinian conflict or negotiate with North Korea at this point. The Russians have suspended the New START treaty, the last major US-Russian arms control agreement, and there seems little chance that diplomacy will stop the fighting in Ukraine.

Even on the international economic front, there is little movement. Biden has opted not to rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the free trade pact brokered by a previous administration to which he was a member, nor is he seeking any other major free trade deals, making him the first president not to do so in 40 years.

“It’s harder to get big deals when you have an adversarial relationship, both with Russia and with China,” said Martin S. Indyk, who served as ambassador to Israel twice and later as President Barack Obama’s special envoy for peace in Middle East.

With the resurgence of competition between the great powers, the terrain of diplomacy has changed. There is little appetite in Moscow or Beijing for meeting halfway. And the rise of Donald J. Trump ushered in a nationalism, even an isolationism, in the United States that avoids entanglements abroad.

After securing the New START treaty in his first term, Obama presided over a series of major diplomatic deals, including the Iran nuclear deal, the Trans-Pacific Partnership, the Paris climate accord and an opening to Cuba after more than half a century.

But the deals didn’t survive long after Trump took office. He pulled the United States out of the Iran deal, out of the Pacific partnership, and out of the Paris agreement. He halted the opening to Cuba, withdrew from longstanding pacts like the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, and even threatened to abandon a 19th-century postal treaty.

Although Trump thought of himself as a star negotiator, he sealed fewer major deals than he scrapped. His promise to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian dispute, which he considered “maybe not as difficult as people think,” turned out to be as difficult as people think.

Its most notable successes were an update of the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico, and the Abraham Accords, which opened diplomatic relations between Israel and several of its small Arab neighbors.

Biden came into office determined to mend ties and quickly rejoined the Paris climate accord. But he chose not to rejoin Obama’s Trans-Pacific Partnership, instead focusing on narrow deals like the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, aimed at raising labor and environmental standards.

Still, Biden and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken have successfully unified NATO against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and won support from other countries as well. US diplomats helped Finland join the alliance and are working to add Sweden.

Even after the Good Friday Agreement, the disputes did not really end. Jonathan Powell, who was Chief of Staff to Britain’s Prime Minister Tony Blair and his chief negotiator for the talks, detailed in his book, “Great Hatred, Little Room,” how it took nine more years of negotiations to form the government of shared power between Protestant Unionists who favored staying in the UK and Catholic Republicans who wanted to join the rest of Ireland.

Powell said that diplomacy remains viable. The trick, he said, is to do it at the right time: for example, at some point the war in Ukraine will have to be resolved at the table because it will never be fully resolved on the battlefield.

“It just takes time, like the Good Friday Agreement did,” Powell said.

By: PETER BAKER