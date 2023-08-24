At least ten Russian regions in different parts of the country have experienced disruptions in the supply of gasoline and diesel fuel in recent days. Signals come from Astrakhan, Saratov, Samara, Ryazan, Rostov, Novosibirsk and Volgograd regions, Khabarovsk Territory, the Republics of Crimea and Kalmykia. In some cases, regional and local authorities officially recognize the problem. So, a week ago, the Ministry of Economy and Trade of Kalmykia confirmed that there was a shortage of gasoline at gas stations in the capital of the region, Elista.

The situation is aggravated by the fact that difficulties with diesel fuel are also recorded in the agricultural regions of the country, which may affect the harvesting and sowing of winter crops. At the same time, the authorities have to monitor not only the availability of fuel, but also its availability, because a sharp rise in prices will also affect the ability of farmers to carry out work.

There are interruptions in the supply of gasoline in the city of Elista. We are taking steps to resolve the situation, including reaching out to fuel companies to ensure uninterrupted supply to their petrol stations and local filling stations Andrey ChidzhievAnd. O. Minister of Economy and Trade of Kalmykia

In parallel, the country continues to increase exchange prices for fuel. Historical records in the course of trading on the St. Petersburg International Commodity Exchange (SPIMEX) are updated daily, in some categories, growth was observed for ten days in a row.

Are tourists to blame?

Officials, market participants and experts disagree on what caused the difficulties. In the south of Russia, they complain about the tourist season, because of which vacationers on private vehicles create an increased demand for fuel, and farmers.

The reason for the increase in motor fuel consumption was the increased demand of farmers and vacationers who go to the sea in their own vehicles Roman Kuraevhead of administration of Donetsk, Rostov region

A large number of those wishing to spend a vacation at sea are also referred to in the government. Thus, a representative of the Ministry of Energy attributed interruptions in gasoline to the high congestion of railways, which is associated with an increase in the number of passenger trains.

This opinion is partially confirmed by German Kolotov, General Director of Mosregiongaz LLC (a network operating in Crimea). He claims that the delivery of fuel to consignees by rail has become much longer.

Trains from Central Russia with oil products go several weeks longer than usual, which is why there is a shortage at the moment German KolotovGeneral Director of Mosregiongaz LLC

By data Izvestia, at the end of July, the time for transporting fuel by rail in Russia doubled compared to last year, and up to a third of commercial gasoline is on the way. At the same time, the publication indicated that the timing is affected not only by the tourist season, but also by the increase in the average range of cargo transportation that arose due to sanctions.

Russian Railways denies involvement in the problem

However, Russian Railways completely refutes the connection between the shortage and congestion of lines. The company indicates that the loading plans were not changed and were not adjusted to passenger trains.

Loading plans are agreed in advance with shippers. The company accepts all applications for the transportation of fuel in domestic traffic on a priority basis Russian Railways representative

At the same time, the representative of the carrier recalled that oil products are delivered to the Samara and Ryazan regions by road, and not by rail, that is, Russian Railways, even theoretically, cannot be related to the difficulties in this region. As for the southern regions, there are problems with the recipients of the cargo. The company spoke about the long idle time at the stations of fuel tanks, which no one is in a hurry to drain.

At individual terminals in the Southern Federal District, the number of tank cars exceeds the average unloading by more than ten times. Because of this, firstly, it is difficult to move at stations and sections between them, and secondly, there is a shortage of empty tanks that can be used.

production problem

Fuel shortage in Volgograd and Astrakhan regions bind with repair at the Astrakhan gas processing complex. The Minister of Industry, Trade and Energy of the Astrakhan Region Ilya Volynsky promised that the enterprise would resume full operation by the end of the month and problems with fuel would disappear.

Finam Management’s leading expert, Dmitry Baranov, confirms that repairs at some oil refineries (refineries) could affect the supply of fuel on the market. Leading expert of the National Energy Security Fund and the Financial University under the Government of Russia Stanislav Mitrakhovich recalled that scheduled repairs will be completed in the fall, and then it will be possible to assess the impact of technical work on the situation with the availability of gasoline.

However, the expert noted, the technical work factor cannot be the main one. Refineries shut down for preventive maintenance every year, and under these conditions, suppliers had to learn how to work. The flow of tourists and the needs of farmers in August also do not look like some kind of emergency.

If it were only a matter of seasonal factors, such as harvesting, car travel or factory repairs, then everything would be quickly resolved, and we would not return to this topic again. Stanislav Mitrahovichleading expert of the National Energy Security Fund

damper mechanism

A truly new circumstance was a radical revision of the damper mechanism responsible for stabilizing fuel prices in Russia. If gasoline and diesel at gas stations are more expensive than on world markets, oil companies increase payments to the budget. And if the fuel is cheaper, then the suppliers receive compensation in full.

However, since September, compensation has been halved. The government explained that the embargo on the supply of Russian oil products to Europe deprived the mechanism of its meaning, and the reduction in the amount of payments would bring an additional 30-50 billion rubles to the budget. The Ministry of Finance assured that the changes would not affect the prices and availability of fuel.

In the case of adjusting the damper, it is also impossible to talk about an increase in the tax burden – this is just an adjustment based on the real economic situation in the oil refining sector. Alexey SazanovDeputy Minister of Finance of Russia

Nevertheless, the cost of fuel at SPIMEX has increased by about 80 percent over the past six months, and by a third compared to last year. For example, the cost of AI-95 gasoline according to the territorial index of the European part of Russia has come close to the level of 71 thousand rubles per ton, which in terms of liters means 53.2 rubles.

This level makes it unprofitable to operate independent filling stations that are not associated with large oil companies. At the same time, in the event of an increase in retail prices, one may encounter claims from the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS), which monitors the stability of fuel prices within Russia.

How they solve the problem

The government recognizes that the imbalance of exchange and retail prices cannot persist for a long time, so they are looking for ways to curb wholesale prices. One of them may be the introduction of licenses for the export of petroleum products, which will make it possible to cope with the gray import of fuel, which will increase supply on the exchange. According to media reports, the Ministry of Energy is already creating a list of companies cleared of gray export charges.

However, reports about the impending tightening of control have not yet affected the situation. In this regard, Russian carriers asked Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to limit the price of diesel fuel at the level of 60 rubles per liter. The Gruzavtotrans Association of Freight Road Transport claims that in a number of regions gas stations are already asking for 68-70 rubles per liter, which may affect prices.

The country’s leadership sets the task of preventing the rise in prices for essential goods – but how can it be achieved in the current conditions, if the cost of each product includes the cost of fuel and logistics? Therefore, state regulation measures today seem appropriate. Anton Shaparin.vice president of the National Automobile Union

In turn, the president of the Independent Fuel Union (NTS), Pavel Bazhenov, emphasizes that the administrative fixing of the cost of fuel will lead to the closure of gas stations, because the owners of gas stations will not work at a loss. Thus, the shortage of gasoline and diesel fuel will only increase.

According to Mitrahovich, the situation could be corrected by the cancellation of the revision of the damper mechanism, which would increase the profitability of gasoline sales within the country. However, the expert does not expect the authorities to agree to abandon budget savings, which are already included in the plans for the year.