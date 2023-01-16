How many times have we heard of ads too premature of video games whose release was still years away? The topic is always highly debated and unfortunately the average player always approaches the issue in the same way, without any room for discussion: early announcements are evil and developers should avoid them.

Surely having to announce the workings of a game years in advance is not the ideal scenario for anyone, neither for the public nor for the development studios. So why do we do it and continue to do it? The answer is very simple: sometimes it is unavoidableif you want to carry out a project.

Now, producing video games has become very expensive and it is increasingly difficult to find adequate financing for the enterprise to get on the market with a competitive title (think of the 150 million dollars spent on The Callisto Protocol). In fact, some development teams are forced to let people know first what they are doing to get more resources, whether they are economic or working.

Incidentally, Rockstar Games doesn’t need to announce GTA 6 years ahead of release, because it’s Rockstar Games and they don’t have financial problems or difficulties finding talented developers capable of working towards a triple A (ie, some will have it, but can solve it easily thanks to a solid structure, created success after success). A smaller studio, on the other hand, will have to somehow convince potential backers of the goodness of its game and to do so it will need data to use as exchange currency.

There audience reaction the announcement of a game is one of the most important data to gain strength in negotiations. It’s also a way to attract potential collaborators, so they’ll know in advance what they’re going to work on. Knowing how a game will perform is not possible, so all preliminary information is welcome to get an idea of ​​what to expect when it arrives on the market. In any case there are no certainties, but it is one thing to start from scratch, another is to have a basis on which to reason, which can be used as an argument. Having negative or indifferent reactions can lead to a complete change of course or the abandonment of the development, in front of the closed doors of publishers and potential financiers. Those who pay want to be guaranteed the goodness of their investment and the potential for a return.

To understand how things work we are helped by an answer given by the developers of Blight: Survival to a user who on Steam accused them of having announced the game too early, using material that was still provisional after the first gameplay video of the same went viral, (by fact is a vertical slice with a lot of scripted elements, as admitted by themselves): “The game is in early development and the pre-alpha gameplay is used to attract talent and investors/publishers. We didn’t want to hide it from the community, but obviously the virality of the ad is having negative ramifications in terms of expectations. Unfortunately it’s something we couldn’t avoid.”

Here, perhaps when criticizing preventive announcements we should think more about the mechanism that produces them, than picking on the individual development studios, which do what they have to to stay afloat and survive or, more simply, to continue to exist.

Preemptive announcements are unpleasant for everyone, but often simply cannot be avoided. So, rather than throwing accusations, let’s ask ourselves why they are so necessary and if it isn’t our fault too, before crucifying people who are just trying to do their job.