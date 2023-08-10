The passion for video games is a global phenomenon that unites millions of players around the world, however, in Latin Americathe prices of video games have long been a source of frustration and controversy. Although the gaming industry sets an average price of around 70 dollars per game in other parts of the world, in countries latin american as Mexicotitles can reach 1700 pesos at the time of its release. This price mismatch has generated concern among specialists, who have launched to investigate the reasons behind this disparity.

Fernando Campos, CEO of the video game digital distribution platform New, has shed light on one of the key problems: the lack of a localization process for products in the region. Unlike what happens in virtual stores like Steamwhere the prices can be adjusted according to geographic location, in many cases the prices in physical format do not reflect this adaptation. This phenomenon is especially disconcerting for video game lovers, since the correction of prices does apply in the European Union, which raises the question as to why players latin american they cannot enjoy the same consideration.

A possible explanation for this situation could reside in the sales policies and prices of video games in the region. Yes ok Mexico and other countries of Latin America generate considerable revenue for the gaming industry, companies may fear that adjusting the prices to be more in line with local economic levels negatively affect their profit margins. This poses a paradox, since while the industry depends to a large extent on financial support from the region, there has been no reciprocal adaptation of prices that satisfies consumers.

Frustration over high prices of video games in Latin America highlights the need for greater transparency and dialogue between developer and distribution companies and their fans in the region. While it is understandable that economics play an important role in decision-making, it is vital to find a balance that allows games to be accessible to all players, regardless of their geographic location or purchasing power.

Ultimately, the debate over the prices of video games in Latin America it is an opportunity for the industry to face a significant challenge: how to balance commercial considerations with the desire to provide players with a satisfying and affordable experience. While the solutions may not be simple or immediate, dialogue and collaboration between all parties involved could pave the way for positive change for the benefit of players. latin american and the industry as a whole.

Via: 3D Games

Editor’s note: In spite of everything, I believe that the situation has improved, very little, but it has improved, although on the other hand we have cases like those of Nintendo and the arrival of switches and the classic consoles with prices that led users to find better prices with shipping included from other parts of the world such as Amazon Italy and Amazon Japan.