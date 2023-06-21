In recent days, the Prosecutor of the Republic, Tarek William Saab, reported on the arrests of Venezuelan farmers who, given the fuel shortage facing the country, They have not been able to move their crops and, in many cases, have been forced to throw them into the rivers.

To the detainees -some uploaded videos to the networks throwing away the vegetables- They are accused of boycotting, a crime contemplated in the Fair Prices Law. Tomatoes, carrots, and bananas are some of the fruits and vegetables featured in the images.

“We are talking about the fact that there are more than 25,000 horticultural and fruit producers and only three or four who have thrown away their production, out of frustration or anger, also to make the problem visible (…) here there will be no food shortages, I invite the tax citizen to visit the open-air markets, supermarkets,” Celso Fantinel, president of the Confederation of Associations of Agricultural Producers of Venezuela (Fedeagro), told EL TIEMPO.

Trujillo producers throw away their merchandise due to fuel shortages The shortage of gasoline that affects almost the entire country hits farmers in the Venezuelan Andes hardest, who suffer to get their production to the city by having their trucks stranded pic.twitter.com/k7Xytju97x — I love you Venezuela (@teamovzlatoda) June 15, 2023

For Fantinel, the problem is that Caracas, the country’s capital, does not represent the reality that farmers face, since there is no shortage of fuel and services work better than in the interior of the country.

Fantinel recalls that the situation in the interior of the country with the issue ofe the distribution of gasoline and diesel has brought problems for the Venezuelan countryside, for agriculture and livestock, because it is difficult to harvest crops. Sometimes it is even impossible.

“We have areas outside of the capitals where gasoline sometimes does not arrive in a week, 15 days or a month, or it does not arrive at all,” lamented Fantinel.

#NOW #apprehended Barazarte Trumpeter Jhonar: who outside the legal order destroyed a large amount of food (tomatoes) by throwing it into the river and thus violating the Fair Prices Law (BOICOT). The same will be presented before the competent courts to be #defendant by… pic.twitter.com/tNcUYYXAmT —Tarek William Saab (@TarekWiliamSaab) June 20, 2023

In the videos published on networks by the same producers, you can see how they throw the crops. “Here from Carache, throwing away the tomatoes because there is no fuel. This is too cheap and it is not enough to take it to the car market,” said Barazarte Trompetero, a farmer who is now in jail, last week.

For its part, the National Federation of Cattlemen (Fedenaga) asked prosecutor Saab to release the field workers.

“Mr. Prosecutor, there is nothing more frustrating for those who work overcoming obstacles and difficulties: financing, roads, mobilization guides, services, insecurity, prices, rattles, etc., than understanding that after producing and taking care of their products, trying without any success be able to place their crops”, reads the document signed by Armando Chacín, president of Fedenaga.

For the Government, behind the loss of crops, there is a political motivation. “I think there is something political behind all of this, because the peasants have as a rule to be good people, splendid with their things. When a farmer is given a crop of corn, he gives it to his neighbors and shares his happiness, his luck, that the harvest was satisfactory,” said Diosdado Cabello, vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela.

Farmers move their crops from mountain areas to the country’s capitals. In the case of Caracas, every morning products arrive at the famous Coche popular market, where retailers buy fruits and vegetables.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS

