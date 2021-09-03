In European countries, vehicles with more energy efficiency pay less taxes and, in Brazil, the opposite happens. Here, a car with a combustion engine that travels between 10 and 12 kilometers per liter pays 7% of the IPI. A hybrid car, which runs at 25 km/l, pays up to 15%.

With the surprising sales performance last year, electrified models reached 1% of the domestic market share. According to ABVE, the whole world exempts the electrified car and charges taxes according to energy efficiency. For the association, the country lacks a clearer program of benefits and incentives for the electric car. In the analysis, Brazil is disconnected with global policies, driving away brands like Ford, which announced the closing of its factories here. “Headquarters signal that they want to invest in electrified propulsion, but they will not bet on Brazil if there is no counterpart. More and more disinterested in cars with a combustion engine, the automakers end up leaving”.

It’s a vicious cycle. Without selling a lot in Brazil, there is no large economy of scale. Consequently, the brands do not build around themselves a structure of systemists and local suppliers. One thing is linked to another. Scale brings prices down; however, our reality prevents the electric vehicle from being cheaper, as we will continue to depend on imports, with a high dollar rate, vehicles will not have the margin to reduce the cost.

Today, overcoming tax barriers is the biggest challenge facing the industry for electric cars to multiply on the streets. In terms of components, the battery represents 30% to 35% of the total cost of the car, although its price has dropped 87% in the last ten years. Even so, it still “helps” to make the car more expensive.

The largest reserves of lithium – the main raw material for batteries – in South America are in Bolivia, Chile and Argentina. Recently, large quantities of the metal were discovered in Minas Gerais, Goiás and Ceará. With this, the formation of a battery manufacturing pole for electric cars could depend less on the material that comes from abroad, generating savings in the stages of the process. Even so, large-scale car manufacturing in Brazil still seems like a distant dream.