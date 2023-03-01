And the Dutch seismologist Frank Hogerbets is considered one of the most prominent names that predict earthquakes, as he said hours ago that “the convergence of critical planetary engineering on March 2 and 5 may lead to large to very large seismic activity, and perhaps even a massive earthquake during the period between 3 to 4.” March, it could reach 8 degrees.”

And the controversial Hogbits posted in a tweet on “Twitter” that he was “not trying to create panic,” but rather warns of what’s next.

3 scenarios

According to Hogrepets, there are two scenarios, the first may be facing great seismic activity around March 3 or 4, followed by small activities.

The other is that the great activity may be on March 6 or 7, and it is preceded by small seismic activities, linking the two scenarios with the movement of the planets and the full moon.

However, the Iraqi geologist, Saleh Muhammad Awad, predicted a third scenario, which is the occurrence of an earthquake on March 8 in the Anatolian plate region.

According to Awad, there is a possibility of an earthquake based on the physical calculations on March 8, but it will be less harmful than the earthquake in Turkey and Syria that occurred on February 6, killing 50,000 people.

The scenario assumed by Awad indicates that the position of the moon on March 8 will be the same as that of February 6, but the next earthquake will be less in losses due to the distance of the planets Venus, Jupiter and Mars.

forecast terms

Commenting on these expectations and scenarios, Professor of Geophysics and Seismology at the University of Jordan, Dr. Najeeb Abu Karaki, said in an interview with “Sky News Arabia” that: “No experience can guarantee that any type of earthquake will occur on a particular fault during the next 5 minutes.” Or within the next 50 years, and this is the case for predictions during the current period.

Abu Karaki added, “If someone predicts earthquakes within an area that has a seismic crisis, this raises doubts. If they want people to be convinced of the truth of their predictions, let them announce a list with different regions, and with certain dates, and specify the place, time and strength, and we wait to see if they succeeded or not.” .

Frequent tremors

On the recurrence of earthquakes in the region after the earthquake in Turkey, Abu Karaki said that these tremors “will diverge in terms of duration and decrease in strength, until the earth returns to a state of calm and balance.”

He described the succession of tremors after the February 6 earthquake in Turkey as “a natural thing in an area where 3 large earthquakes occurred, and what is happening so far is practically aftershocks associated with those earthquakes, and there are no other effects.”

According to Abu Karaki, the time frame for the occurrence of these tremors is related to the strength of the earthquake and the existing faults, in addition to the quality of the earth’s crust in that area, which determines how it responds to the faults in it, and the number and directions of these faults.

The professor of geophysics and seismology concluded, saying: “For all these reasons, no one can determine when these tremors will stop, but in practice, in the general case, they may remain for weeks or months, depending on the situation.”