Matchday 9 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 tournament will be played in parts. This date started last Wednesday, February 14, with a 0-0 draw between Atlas and Pumas.
The second part of matchday 9 will be played between Tuesday, February 20 and Wednesday, February 21. Chivas de Guadalajara, Cruz Azul and América are some of the teams that will be active in the middle of the week.
The last part of matchday 9 will have three games and will be played between February 27 and 28.
Why will Chivas de Guadalajara, América and Cruz Azul play in the middle of the week? Here we tell you.
The calendar of the Clausura 2024 tournament is very tight due to the different commitments that several teams have in the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup. Therefore, Liga MX determined that this date would be played in a staggered manner.
These are the commitments of América, Chivas and Cruz Azul in the middle of the week:
Chivas de Guadalajara will visit Necaxa at the Victoria Stadium on Tuesday, February 20 at 9:00 p.m.
Cruz Azul will visit León at the León Stadium on Wednesday, February 21, while Club América will host Mazatlán at the Azteca Stadium this same day.
