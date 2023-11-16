LEIPZIG, Germany — A peaceful end to the Ukrainian war. This was the wish behind a post by Simge Krüger on LinkedIn in March.

In response, people wrote that they wished their relatives would die in combat. Seeing that she lived in Germany, they called her a Nazi.

“I was talking about peace and suddenly I’m a Nazi,” said Krüger, a Turkish citizen living in Hamburg.

Weeks later, sitting in a workshop run by a pro-democracy organization, she came to understand what had happened. Her insults had nothing to do with her ethnicity or her political leanings. People were trying to further polarize a world torn apart by issues like the Russian war in Ukraine, gender identity and climate change.

In class he was taught that the best way to resist was not to try to explain his position or defend himself, but to ask probing questions.

“People who believe in conspiracy theories usually have only one line of argument, but there is nothing behind it,” he said. “When you start to penetrate its iceberg, you quickly realize that it has no depth.”

These lessons came from an eight-week program offered by his employer, Hays, a multinational recruiting company with 3,500 employees in Germany. The company said the project fit with its own goal of strengthening democratic values ​​and making employees more resilient.

Throughout Germany, several hundred companies offer such workshops, and similar classes are held in other Western countries. Companies are realizing they need to shore up their employees in the face of vitriolic debate.

Seminars on civic and democratic principles—such as the importance of voting or recognizing the dangers of misinformation and hate speech—have become a way to ensure healthier relationships in the workplace and in society. Reports show that economic growth is higher in stable democracies and liberal border policies allow businesses to attract skilled immigrants.

Receiving instruction on how to respond to hate speech and misinformation has made employees more confident in doing their jobs, said Mimoza Murseli, diversity coordinator at Hays. “We gained confidence to stand our ground,” she said.

Groups such as the Business Council for Democracy and Weltoffenes Sachsen in Germany and the Civic Alliance or Leadership Now Project in the United States organize workshops, provide research and webinars, and support civic education, all of which are nonpartisan. Most are supported by independent foundations.

In Germany, the Network for Democracy and Courage has been offering workshops to young people for more than 20 years. But five years ago, she was contacted by companies in eastern Germany, where far-right politicians have been attracting more followers.

A key principle of the workshops was that they were voluntary for employees, said Nina Gbur, the organization’s project director. They also have to be ideologically neutral.

A far-right party, the Alternative for Germany, or AfD, has disrupted the political landscape by embracing nationalist and anti-immigration policies. A recent poll showed that more than one in five Germans support the party, down from 10 percent in the 2021 elections.

Reflecting this change, the tone of public discourse has become cruder. Kerstin Schultheiss, CEO of the Leipziger Gruppe, noticed this in her company, which employs 5 thousand people who provide public services in the city of Leipzig.

Several managers told him about the increase in tensions between employees and in their dealings with the public. Common points of tension were the origins of the pandemic, government mandates to conserve energy or Russia’s war in Ukraine.

When Schultheiss learned about the civic training offered by the Business Council for Democracy, she applied to participate.

“We have to create a space where all employees feel comfortable and create a work environment where they can function and work well, and where no one will harass them for their political opinions,” Schultheiss said.

In Germany, media literacy has been a critical issue, while in the United States programs focus on teaching employees how the government works and the right to vote. Its goal is to empower employees to understand how their actions, both inside and outside the workplace, affect the political climate and, ultimately, their own jobs.

As markets and policymakers grapple with wars in Europe and the Middle East, instability in one leading country is sure to ripple through others, said Daniella Ballou-Aares, executive director of the Leadership Now Project, a U.S. business group dedicated to protecting the democracy.

“If you see a disruption to democracy in a major economy, it will be a big problem,” he said.

By: MELISSA EDDY