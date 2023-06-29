Socio-political conflicts and internal violence placed Colombia and Venezuela as the “least peaceful” countries in Latin Americaaccording to a study published this Wednesday by the Institute for the Economy and Peace.

The index places both countries in position 140, the lowest of all nations in the region, out of a total of 163 countries analyzed (99.7 percent of the world population).

The study, whose organization is based in Sydney and has offices in London, New York and Mexico City, points out that Colombia It is one of the countries that suffers the most from the economic impact of violence due to “the number of refugees and internally displaced persons.”



With a cost of 28.6 percent of its GDP in 2022, Colombia is part of the list of eight countries -headed by Ukraine, Afghanistan, Sudan, North Korea, Somalia and the Central African Republic- where the economic impact of violence represents more than a fifth of its economy.

This report also emphasizes the country experienced a deterioration in its political stability as a result of “social unrest” and the political polarization ahead of the presidential elections in May 2022.

“The tensions related to the deep divisions within Colombian society, even after the election of the current president Gustavo Petro,” the document specifies.

Colombia, a country that hosts more than 1.7 million displaced persons and Venezuelan immigrants, continues to face violence from armed groups of dissidents and drug trafficking mafiaswhich especially affect communities that have been historically violated: Afro-Colombians, indigenous peoples and peasants.

After Colombia and Venezuela, the lowest Latin American countries in the index are Brazil (132), Haiti (129), Nicaragua (123), El Salvador (122), Honduras (120), Peru (103), Cuba (99) , Ecuador (97), the Dominican Republic (93) and Bolivia (78), while Paraguay and Panama share the 68th position. The best placed was Uruguay, in the 50th position.

How is the global outlook?

Overall, the report also reveals that global deaths from conflict were at the highest levels of the century last year, mainly due to the wars in Ukraine and Ethiopia.

According to the investigation, deaths caused by wars have increased by 96 percent compared to 2021, with 238,000 deaths.



“Conflict levels in 2022 have been the worst since the Rwandan genocide in 1994”, commented to EFE Steven Killelea, founder of IEP. This is partly because “wars today are unwinnable: with a resilient and adequately armed civilian population, armies cannot easily rouse the population, conflict becomes endemic,” he added.

Conflict levels in 2022 have been the worst since the Rwandan genocide in 1994

A total of 79 countries have experienced a widespread increase in their seizure levels, most notably Ethiopia, Myanmar, Ukraine, Israel and South Africa. The wars in Ukraine and Ethiopia have caused the highest number of deaths in 2022, with some 83,000 and 100,000 victims as a result of the conflict, respectively.

Faced with this scenario, Killelea stated that “new ways of achieving peace need to be found, because these conflicts do not end and the economic cost is immense”.

“Technological innovation intended for military use, such as drones or even social media, are changing the way war is waged. In the case of Ukraine, the government collects live, raw intelligence from social media,” he said.

The most “peaceful” countries, the report shows, are Iceland, Denmark, Ireland and New Zealand, while Spain occupies number 32. For the sixth consecutive year, Afghanistan is the least peaceful country, followed by Yemen, Syria, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

