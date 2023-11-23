Of Cristina Marrone

When you have the flu, going to sleep can become stressful: you often sniff and cough more. Here’s why and tips for resting better

The flu has arrived forcefully and GPs are warning: We have two crucial months ahead of us. After all, we are surrounded by people with colds, coughs or runny noses. With these symptoms it is easy to feel worse at night. And there’s a reason. Actually, more reasons. Several factors come into play, starting with

circadian rhythm

that the body’s internal clock. When the sun sets, it’s a signal to your brain that it’s time to relax and go to bed. At the same time the brain stimulates some immune cells to work more intensely. The immune cells then

they circulate in the body in search of viruses and bacteria, present in abundance in those affected. When immune cells identify and fight viruses, it is possible create some irritation or inflammation, which ends up worsening respiratory symptoms at night he told the New York Times Dr. Diego Hijano, pediatric infectious disease specialist at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The role of cortisol Some hormones, such as the anti-inflammatory cortisol, also follow the circadian rhythm. Cortisol levels are higher in the morning and this can help mitigate inflammation during the day and consequently to reduce symptoms. So when cortisol levels start to drop in the evening, symptoms can worsen. See also Healthcare, Zullo: "Teaming up with Assosistema is a source of pride"

The accumulation of mucus Another factor that can worsen cough and cold symptoms at night is postnasal drip because mucus begins to accumulate at the back of the nose and can end up in the throat when you are lying down. During the day the accumulation of mucus is less of a problem because it is there gravity helps drain it when standing and moving. easier to blow your nose. But mucus can accumulate at night, t

the sinus spaces appear

it can end up in the throat, it risks being regurgitated

and thus trigger the instinct to cough and clear the airways he explains Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist, medical director of the Irccs Galeazzi Hospital – Sant’Ambrogio in Milan. The lack of distractions, which is typically a good thing for sleep, makes it worthwhile It’s hard to ignore a sore throat or stuffy nose overnight. Furthermore, with the heating on, the dryness of the air may irritate the respiratory tract. Also asthma, gastrointestinal reflux and allergies are only conditions related to coughing which tends to get worse at night. Some medications, particularly those for hypertension, can make a cough problem worse, adds Pregliasco. See also Covid Italy, the data: incidence has been increasing for two weeks

For most people with a common cold, nocturnal cough resolves within 5-7 days. In some cases, the cough can persist beyond a week and get worse. Dry cough can turn into wet cough. In these cases it is probable – says the virologist – that a bacterial superinfection has occurred and it is therefore advisable to consult a doctor to check for other possible causes of the cough.

Home remedies There are several home remedies that can help relieve nighttime cough and cold symptoms. Well drink liquids during the day to maintain the thinner mucus and minimize nasal drip at bedtime. Also make a hot bathuse one nasal spray with saline waterDo suffimigi with balsamic essences before going to sleep it can thin the mucus. At night it may be useful to use a humidifier to maintain a correct level of humidity, thus keeping the nostrils hydrated. Research showed that maintaining rooms with a humidity level between 40% and 60% reduces the transmission of respiratory viruses and can relieve symptoms such as cough or nasal congestion when you are sick. At night you can try raise your head with some pillows plus to promote mucus drainage during sleep. For newborns it is better to avoid pillowswhich are not considered safe: however, it is possible to place a support under the mattress, at the height of the pillow, to keep the head more raised. See also Matteo, Sarah and others with Williams syndrome: the common hope for a cure

Therapies The therapeutic approach must start from a precise cause underlying the cough: the therapy will then be explained accordingly Sergio Harari, director of the Pneumology department, San Giuseppe MultiMedica Hospital – University of Milan. In the case of a simply irritative form, topical corticosteroids, even via aerosol, are usually resolving within about ten days. However, if it is post-infectious asthma, the treatment will be the same as for common cases of asthma: it is difficult to predict whether the condition will persist over time or will resolve after a few months. For post nasal drip, retronasal drip may also require an evaluation by the ENT specialist, and, if the disorder persists, a CT scan of the nasal and paranasal sinuses to exclude the presence of sinus disease. Fabrizio Pregliasco suggests first of all contacting the pharmacist to request the most suitable drugs based on the symptoms, urging responsible self-medication to alleviate the symptoms, without eliminating them.

Corriere della Sera also on Whatsapp. It’s enough click here to subscribe to the channel and always be updated.