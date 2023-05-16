By most measures, Loretta Liu was a success. A 2018 graduate of one of China’s top universities, she rented an apartment in the glamorous city of Shenzhen and was hired as a visual designer at a series of high-flying companies, even as youth unemployment in China was reaching record levels.

Then last year, he quit. She now works as a pet groomer for a fifth of her previous salary.. She spends hours on her feet, wearing a uniform instead of carefully selected outfits.

And she is delighted.

“I felt like I wasn’t getting anything out of the job,” Liu said of her previous job, where she said she had little creative freedom, often working overtime and He felt that his health was deteriorating. “So I thought, there’s no need anymore.”

Liu is part of a phenomenon that is attracting increasing attention in China: young people trade high-pressure, prestigious white-collar jobs for manual labor. The scale of the trend is hard to gauge, but widely shared social media posts have documented a tech worker becoming a grocery store cashier; a counter selling sausages on the street; and a content manager delivering takeout.

On Xiaohongshu, an Instagram-like app, the hashtag “My first physical labor experience” has more than 28 million views.

Supporters describe the joy of predictable hours and a less competitive atmosphere. They acknowledge that the change requires sacrifices — Liu said he saved about $15,000 before resigning and slashed his spending — but they say they are worth it. Liu said he preferred the physical exhaustion of fighting uncooperative dogs to the mental toll of poring over design tasks he hadn’t chosen.

Globally, the pandemic prompted people to reassess the value of their work. But in China, the forces fueling youth disillusionment are particularly strong. Long work hours and overbearing managers are common. The economy is also slowing, dimming prospects for upward mobility.

Record numbers of students are expected to graduate from universities this year, even as companies have cut back on hiring. The unemployment rate among people ages 16 to 24 was nearly 20 percent last summer, with a higher rate among college graduates.

So some are choosing a different route instead of trying harder to compete.

“The purpose of studying and accumulating knowledge is not to get an impressive job, but to have the courage to accept more possibilities,” reads one online post.

By: VIVIAN WANG and ZIXU WANG